Sebastian Aho's 2020 offer sheet drama "water under the bridge" as Canes near contract extension

The Carolina Hurricanes and star forward Sebastian Aho are inching closer to securing a long-term contract extension, according to general manager Don Waddell. While the deal is not finalized yet, the team is actively engaged in ongoing discussions with Aho's representatives, holding talks almost daily. Waddell seemed optimistic about reaching an agreement in the coming week.

Sebastian Aho, who will turn 26 on July 26, currently has one season remaining on his existing contract, a five-year, $42.27 million deal signed on July 7, 2019. The contract stemmed from an offer sheet extended by the Montreal Canadiens during his restricted free agency, which Carolina promptly matched. Now, as the end of his contract approaches, Aho is eager to extend his stay with the Hurricanes for the long haul. Waddell said:

"He wants to be a Hurricane player for life. What happened four years ago now (with the offer sheet), that's water under the bridge."

Sebastian Aho has been a key player for the Hurricanes, consistently leading the team in goals and proving instrumental to their success. His performance last season was no exception, as he topped the team's goal-scoring charts for the sixth consecutive year, netting 36 goals and contributing 67 points in 75 regular-season games. Additionally, he played a crucial role in the team's playoff run, recording 12 points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Aho's impressive contributions have made him an invaluable asset to the team, and Waddell acknowledged the difficulty of finding suitable replacements for players of his caliber. Waddell emphasized, underlining Aho's significance to the Hurricanes.

"Those players are hard to replace."

Sebastian Aho's negotiations and roster additions

As the negotiations with Sebastian Aho progress, the Hurricanes are also in communication with the agents of several other players, including defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei and forward Teuvo Teravainen. These players are set to become unrestricted free agents after the upcoming season. While talks are ongoing, no agreements have been reached yet. The Hurricanes are open to being proactive and exploring potential trades if necessary to improve the team's overall position.

Looking at other roster additions, the Hurricanes have signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forwards Michael Bunting and Brendan Lemieux as unrestricted free agents. However, their interest in forward Vladimir Tarasenko remains limited due to salary cap constraints. Waddell explained,

"The cap is the issue for a lot of us."

Amid their pursuit of new signings, the Hurricanes are also considering bringing back defenseman Tony DeAngelo. DeAngelo showcased a strong performance with the team during the 2021-22 season. While the Hurricanes traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers due to salary constraints, they are now exploring options to re-sign him as a free agent. Waddell remarked,

"Our experience with Tony was very good, so we continue to talk to him."

It emphasizes the positive impression DeAngelo left during his time with the Hurricanes.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence