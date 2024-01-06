"Sell Kuzy and Kuemper": Washington Capitals fans disheartened as team squanders 2-0 advantage, falls 6-2 to Hurricanes

In a disheartening loss for Washington Capitals fans, their team squandered a promising 2-0 lead, ultimately falling 6-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Defenseman Brent Burns emerged as a key player for the Hurricanes, contributing two crucial goals and an assist in their remarkable comeback.

Despite early goals from Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome giving the Capitals a 2-0 advantage, the Hurricanes, fueled by Burns' stellar performance, rallied to secure their fifth consecutive victory. The turning point came in the third period when Andrei Svechnikov netted the go-ahead goal at 12:41 on the power play, extending his impressive multipoint streak to six games.

The Capitals, now enduring a challenging stretch with six losses in their last seven games, faced a resilient Hurricanes squad led by Vasily Ponomarev, who marked his NHL debut with a goal and an assist. Sebastian Aho's three assists further highlighted the Hurricanes' offensive prowess.

Washington Capitals fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustration and disappointment with their team:

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov's 15 saves played significant roles in the game, but Darcy Kuemper's efforts for the Capitals were not satisfying. Capitals fans, undoubtedly disheartened by the team's recent struggles, will be looking for a turnaround as they hope for a more favorable outcome in the games to come.

Carolina Hurricanes Dominate Washington Capitals: Burns leads scoring spree

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a decisive victory over the Washington Capitals. The game unfolded with Washington's Dowd notching the opening goal at 7:06 in the first period, capitalizing on a feed from Aube-Kubel. Strome doubled the lead with a power-play tip-in at 16:29, courtesy of Ovechkin's centering pass.

Carolina responded in the second period as Burns narrowed the gap to 2-1 at 5:17, converting a precise one-timer set up by Svechnikov. The third period witnessed a scoring spree for the Hurricanes, starting with Svechnikov's one-timer on a power play at 12:41, equalizing the score. Burns then took charge, extending Carolina's lead to 4-2 at 13:59 with a power-play slap shot from the center point, assisted by Svechnikov.

Orlov added to the Capitals' woes with a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:11, making it 5-2. The exclamation point came from Ponomarev, Carolina's 2020 second-round pick, who sealed the 6-2 victory with a goal on a 2-on-1 rush at 19:01. Jarvis had earlier leveled the score at 2-2 in the third period, capitalizing on a Ponomarev assist. The Hurricanes' dynamic performance showcased their offensive strength, securing a comeback win over the Capitals.