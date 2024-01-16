"Sell the team" - NHL fans react as Rangers owner James Dolan gets involved in Harvey Weinstein case, accused of sexual assault, trafficking masseuse

James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers and Knicks, has been accused of assault and taking a masseuse to Harvey Weinstein in a California lawsuit. NHL fans have been reacting to this news on social media.

Insider Joe Pantorno tweeted,

"DEVELOPING: #Knicks, #Rangers owner James Dolan accused of sexual assault, trafficking a masseuse to Harvey Weinstein in California lawsuit."

NHL fans quickly started commenting on it. One fan tweeted,

“Sell the team”

Another fan tweeted,

“Sounds like a sell of the team… Rejoice Knicks fans… I’m happy for you. Wish they would find dirt on ownership in Atlanta”

One more fan tweeted:

“This was just posted. Crazy news. News like this can force selling the team like we seen with Clipps”

The allegations against Dolan are serious and require a thorough investigation. We will have to wait and see how this situation unfolds.

Kellye Croft accuses James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault during Eagles Tour

According to a recent report from Joe Pantorno of 'am New York', Kellye Croft claims to have been assaulted sexually by James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers. Dolan is among other celebrities including Harvey Weinstein who Croft named to have assaulted her during an Eagles tour a decade ago as Rolling Stone reported.

Croft claims that near the end of 2013, Dolan, who was then 58 years old, engaged in a sexual affair with her and hired her for the tour. On the tour, she alleged that Weinstein, a cohort of Dolan, r*ped her on Jan. 21, 2014.

Croft, who was 27 years old at the time, stated that Dolan met her dissent when she made him aware of the assault. She now wants compensation for mental agony, loss of earnings, attorney fees, and exemplary damages.

JD and the Straight Shot, Dolan’s band, were scheduled to open for the Eagles in January 2014 and Dolan arranged Croft's hire as a masseuse for Glenn Frey, flying her to California. In the lawsuit, Croft argues that the flight to California constitutes trafficking.

In a statement, Croft expressed:

“I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice.”

“My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused.”