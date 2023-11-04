The Ottawa Senators' poor start to the NHL season has put the spotlight on head Coach D.J. Smith, who is now facing criticism from an NHL analyst and scrutiny from the team's passionate fan base.

The past couple of weeks have been quite the rollercoaster ride for the Senators, with a series of significant events, including the suspension of Shane Pinto due to sports betting, the forfeiture of their first-round draft pick, the firing of Pierre Dorion, and an attention-grabbing press conference by owner Michael Andlauer.

Following the recent dismissal of Pierre Dorion, insider Frank Seravalli was interviewed regarding the status of D.J. Smith.

Seravalli didn't hold back in expressing his less-than-optimistic views when asked if Smith's time had come. He said,

"I say yes," said Seravalli as per Daily Face Off. "The Senators woke up in a familiar position on Friday, in last place in their division. By no means do I think their lack of success is all Smith's fault, but a some point, change is necessary when you continue to achieve the same disappointing results with a roster that we all seem to believe is a pretty good collection of talent."

Not only does Seravalli find the Senators' performance in the first nine games unimpressive, but he also raises concerns about Smith's extended time as the head coach, devoid of any noteworthy achievements.

"This is his fifth season in a league where if you don't get results, you're out on your a** in two and a half," added the insider.

The Senators find themselves under the leadership of a new ownership known for its readiness to make difficult decisions. Does this signal the potential departure of the head coach? Seravalli appears to endorse that notion strongly.

"The Senators have underachieved, plain and simple," said the insider in conclusion. "Time to move on."

A quick look at D.J. Smith's coaching career

The Ottawa Senators officially appointed D.J. Smith as the head coach on a three-year contract. Then, on July 28, 2021, the Senators extended Smith's coaching tenure for an additional two years, securing his services through the 2023-24 season with an option for the 2024-25 season.

Smith took the helm following the Senators' worst season in 23 years, marking their sixth-lowest point total in 26 NHL seasons and the lowest in an 82-game season since 1995-96. The team hasnot securede a playoff spot in the past two years.

Before his role with the Senators, Smith spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the Maple Leafs under Mike Babcock.

Smith boasts three years of head coaching experience with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, achieving 135 wins and three playoff appearances, including a Memorial Cup victory in the 2014-15 season.