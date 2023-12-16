Senators' Jakob Chychrun reveals why he went into Dallas Stars locker room during intermission

In an unusual turn of events on Friday night, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun caught the attention of fans and analysts. He headed into the Dallas Stars locker room with them during intermission at the American Airlines Arena.

This peculiar sight immediately sparked a flurry of speculation on social media. Many assumed that Chychrun was either seeking a trade or expressing dissatisfaction with the Senators' challenging season.

The incident was captured and shared by B/R Open Ice, leading to swift and, at times, humorous conclusions from fans. The video was captioned "Chychrun might have the wrong locker room" and fueled speculation about his motives.

Source: B/R Open Ice

However, later developments shed light on the seemingly perplexing situation. B/R Open Ice shared a picture revealing a cut on Chychrun's cheek, which he got during the game against the Dallas Stars. The site captioned it, "Jakob Chychrun had a pretty fair explanation for the whole 'went into the wrong tunnel' thing last night."

Chychrun himself took to social media to clarify the situation, sharing the image of the cut:

"I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs...thanks for the laughs this morning."

Source: B/R Open Ice

Chychrun's revelation added a touch of humor to the speculation, as fans and analysts had fun speculating about his unexpected detour.

Chychrun's unique intermission journey has become a memorable footnote in the NHL season. It emphasizes the unpredictability and occasional lighthearted moments that make hockey a captivating spectacle on and off the ice.

Jakob Chychrun and Sens lost 4-5 to the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars staged a dramatic comeback against the short-handed Ottawa Senators, clinching a 5-4 victory on Friday night. Despite Stars goalie Jake Oettinger exiting the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, Scott Wedgewood stepped in admirably, securing the win.

Miro Heiskanen and Matt Duchene scored within 44 seconds in the third period, propelling Dallas to victory. Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley also contributed goals for the Stars.

Ottawa's Drake Batherson netted two goals, but the Senators couldn't maintain their lead. Oettinger's early departure didn't deter the Stars, showcasing their resilience in a thrilling matchup. Ottawa now has an undefeated record of nine wins and zero losses.