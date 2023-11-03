Senators owner Michael Andlauer sells minority stake in Montreal Canadiens at record $2,500,000,000 valuation

In a deal, Michael Andlauer, owner of the Ottawa Senators, has successfully sold his 10 percent minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens at a staggering enterprise value of $2.5 billion.

This record-breaking transaction shows the remarkable financial potential of the NHL, making headlines as one of the most significant valuations in the league's history.

Andlauer, who acquired the Ottawa Senators for $950 million in September, struck a deal that has not only garnered attention for its financial magnitude but also for its uniqueness.

As per the terms of his purchase of the Senators, Andlauer was obligated to divest his interest in the Canadiens. This specific requirement stems from an effort to uphold the integrity and independence of individual NHL teams.

The Montreal Canadiens, steeped in history and tradition, are among the most iconic franchises in the NHL. Under the ownership of the Molson family, who hold a controlling stake in the team, the Canadiens have cemented their place as a hockey institution.

When presented with the opportunity to buy Andlauer's minority interest, the Molson family exercised their option. This ensures that the Canadiens' ownership remains primarily in their hands.

What makes this sale particularly noteworthy is that it represents a record valuation for a standalone NHL team.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs were part of an $8 billion valuation earlier this year, that figure was tied to a stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. It is a conglomerate that encompasses the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors, and Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.

Andlauer's deal stands out for being a record-setting valuation exclusively for the Canadiens.

More on Michael Andlauer's story of buying a stake in Montreal Canadiens

Michael Andlauer, the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, has been a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens since 2009. This was during a pivotal moment when the Molson family purchased the team from George Gillett for $575 million.

His presence within the ownership structure brought stability and continuity to the Canadiens. His decision to divest his interest marks a significant shift in the franchise's ownership landscape.

In addition to his ownership of the Senators, Andlauer's investment group also acquired the Belleville Senators, Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate, from the estate of Eugene Melnyk.

In an interesting twist, the Melnyk estate retained a 10 percent interest in the club, signalling their continued involvement in the future of the team.

Despite the significant financial implications and ramifications for the NHL, both the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators and even the NHL opted not to provide any official statement.