"Send Brendan Smith to China": 4-2 loss to "bunch of old guys" Capitals has NJ Devils fans disappointed at veteran defenseman

In a tough 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils fans found themselves grappling with disappointment, particularly aimed at a Capitals' veteran defenseman. Evgeny Kuznetsov's impressive two-goal performance showcased the Capitals' offensive prowess, leaving Devils supporters frustrated.

Despite Nicolas Aube-Kubel's commendable goal and assist on his season debut, and Tom Wilson's two crucial assists, the Devils couldn't overcome the Capitals' veteran lineup. Charlie Lindgren's 24 saves fortified Washington's position, extending their impressive 5-1-1 streak in the past seven games.

The Devils, now at a 7-5-1 record, are facing a challenging stretch with a 1-3-0 performance in their last four games. Vitek Vanecek's early exit after allowing two goals on just five shots raised concerns among fans, leading to Akira Schmid taking over with 18 saves.

Social media erupted after the loss, with fans expressing a mix of frustration and concern on X, formerly Twitter. Many were quick to point fingers at the veteran defenseman Brendan Smith:

The Capitals' quick strikes in 15 seconds during the first period set the tone for the game, and the NJ Devils struggled to recover. As the team looks to regroup, the spotlight is on the veteran defenseman to shore up the defense and steer the Devils back on track. With emotions running high, Devils fans hope for a swift turnaround in their team's performances.

Capitals conquer NJ Devils: Kuznetsov shines amidst Fehervary's injury

The Capitals wasted no time taking control of the game, with Nicolas Aube-Kubel breaking the ice at 10:22 in the first period, unleashing a powerful slapshot from the right circle. Just 15 seconds later, Beck Malenstyn extended the lead to 2-0 with a well-placed wrist shot, marking his first goal of the season.

The Capitals' offensive momentum continued in the second period, as Evgeny Kuznetsov capitalized on a 2-on-0 opportunity, rifling a snapshot from the slot at 6:34, making it 3-0. However, the Devils fought back in the third period, with Timo Meier finding the net at 7:13, and Dawson Mercer narrowing the gap to 3-2 at 9:12.

Despite the NJ Devils' resurgence, Kuznetsov sealed the Capitals' victory with an empty-net goal at 18:09 of the third, securing the 4-2 final score. The game was not without its challenges for the Capitals, as defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. The win further solidifies the Capitals' 6-4-2 record, while the Devils hold a 7-5-1 record.