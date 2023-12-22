"Send Caufield to the minors" - NHL fans react as Canadiens lose tight game to Wild

In a heart-wrenching overtime defeat, the Montreal Canadiens fell 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild. The game took place on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, as Kirill Kaprizov scored the winner with five seconds on the clock.

This loss has generated a wave of reactions on social media, and much attention is being directed toward Cole Caufield, the young Montreal forward. Caufield, a promising talent who has proven his ability to make a difference, struggled to deliver in this game, contributing to the team’s defeat.

"Send Caufield to the minors," a fan wrote.

The Canadiens didn't have a good start in the first period as the Wild outshot them 13-3, resulting in a 2-0 deficit. However, Montreal fought back in the second period and managed to outshoot Minnesota 12-4.

David Savard scored his goal of the season, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Then Nick Suzuki added to the team’s momentum by scoring a power-play goal in the early third period, making it a tied game at 2-2.

Even though Jonathon Faber scored a goal to give the Wild the lead again, Montreal showed fighting spirit when Juraj Slafkovsky ended his 13-game goal drought and tied the game at 3-3.

Montreal has now lost 10 straight games at the Xcel Energy Centre.

Fans expressed their disappointment with the team’s performance and took to social media to share their comments.

Here are some fan reactions:

The Montreal Canadiens’s performance this season so far

The Montreal Canadiens have a record of 14-14-4 this season, placing them sixth in the Atlantic Division.

In the 32 games they have played, Montreal has been scoring an average of 2.72 goals per game while conceding an average of 3.34 goals. The team's power-play performance has been moderate, with a success rate of 18.1%, resulting in 21 power-play goals.

The Canadiens' penalty kill percentage currently stands at 72.8%, which will need to be improved if they want to make it to the playoffs.

This season, the team has taken 937 shots on goal with a shooting percentage of 9.3%. Discipline has also been an issue for them as they have accumulated 340 penalty minutes, which may have contributed to their struggles in penalty killing.

Montreal has managed to succeed in shootouts with a rate of 31.3%, winning 10 out of its 32 shootout attempts.