In a surprising twist, the $80,000,000 center, Jack Eichel, was labeled as the catalyst for the Vegas Golden Knights' first regulation loss of the season. The Anaheim Ducks managed to hand the Golden Knights their initial defeat with a 4-2 victory at Honda Center on Sunday, and Eichel's performance played a significant role in this unexpected outcome.

Eichel, who had been acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in a high-profile trade, was expected to be a game-changer for his new team. His lucrative eight-year, $80,000,000 contract with a $15,000,000 signing bonus had raised the bar for his performance, and expectations were high.

However, the star center's underwhelming performance in the game, with only a single goal and an assist, left much to be desired. The Golden Knights were aiming to make history by opening the season with an extended point streak, similar to the 24-game feat achieved by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012-13 season.

Twitter was buzzing with passionate reactions from fans following the team's performance.

While it's too early to label Eichel a failure, the pressure and scrutiny surrounding his high-profile contract and arrival in Vegas will undoubtedly continue to be a major talking point as the season progresses. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if Eichel can live up to the colossal expectations placed upon his shoulders and help the Golden Knights rebound from their first loss of the season.

Ducks stage thrilling Comeback to halt Vegas Golden Knights' unbeaten streak

The Anaheim Ducks rallied in the third period to hand the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season.

The Golden Knights started strong, taking a 2-0 lead earlier in the game. Ivan Barbashev tapped in a backdoor pass from Jack Eichel to put Vegas on the board in the first period. Eichel extended the lead with a highlight-reel goal in the second period, showcasing his skill as he roofed a shot past Anaheim's goaltender, John Gibson.

However, the Ducks mounted an impressive comeback in the third period. Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal early in the period, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Carrick tied the game at 2-2 after a turnover by Eichel, faking a shot and scoring with a five-hole finish. Mason McTavish then provided the Ducks with a 3-2 lead, assisted by Frank Vatrano. Carrick sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, making it 4-2.

The game saw a series of remarkable plays, including a crucial breakaway save by Gibson on Eichel. This unexpected turn of events marked the end of the Vegas Golden Knights' unbeaten run, and the Ducks continued their impressive winning streak, securing their sixth consecutive victory.