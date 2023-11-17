"Send gally to KHL": Montreal Canadiens fans want alternate captain gone after loss to Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens fans were left furious with their alternate captain, Brendan Gallagher, for his antics in the third period, which resulted in a four-game penalty that made an opening for Jack Eichel to score the fifth goal for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Habs were up against the Golden Knights at home in Centre Bell Arena on Thursday. The game was full of twists and turns, but it was the defending Stanley Cup winners who emerged on top with a dramatic 6-5 victory.

The Canadiens got off to a great start and went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead after the end of the first period. However, following that, the Habs never looked dominant and found themselves undisciplined several times, which cost them three goals in the game as the Golden Knights scored three out of six on a power play.

Fans were disappointed with the Canadiens' results on the night and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. One tweeted:

"Send gally to khl with Galchenyuk"

Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights game features 11-goal thriller

On Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) hosted the Golden Knights (13-3-1) in Bell Centre Arena. The contest featured an 11-goal thriller, with the Golden Knights securing a dramatic 6-5 win.

In the first period, Alex New Hook and Jonathan Kovacevic gave the Habs a 2-0 lead within 10 minutes and put the team in a commanding position before heading into the second.

In the second period, at the 2:33 mark, Brett Howden's short-handed goal cut the Habes' lead to 2-1. Six minutes later, Jesse Ylonen's snap-shot goal put the Canadiens back to a two-goal advantage. Goals from Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault then tied the game 3-3 for the Golden Knights.

Ylonen scored his second of the night to make it 4-3 for the Habs before Shea Theodore capitalized on a powerplay opportunity to tie the game 4-4 before heading into the final period.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone scored two powerplay goals under 45 seconds before Habs Justin Barror scored the fifth for the Montreal Canadiens in the final 6-5.

The Canadiens will next be up against the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on Saturday, Nov. 18. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.