"Sens should look at signing him" - NHL fans react as Jaromir Jagr returns to play pro hockey aged 51

Fans have reacted to Jaromir Jagr, a legendary Czech hockey player, making a return to the professional hockey scene at the age of 51 with Rytiri Kladno.

The development has not only excited fans but has also sparked discussions about Jagr's eligibility for the Hockey Hall of Fame. With his return, his eligibility for induction is now pushed to 2027, which has triggered varied reactions from the hockey community.

Renowned sports journalist Chris Johnston took to X to share his insights on the matter:

"With Jaromir Jagr playing his first game of the season for Kladno, the earliest he'll be eligible for induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame is 2027. Here's my look at why the HHOF won't consider moving up that timeline."

In response to the news, NHL fans flooded X with their opinions, showcasing the diverse perspectives within the hockey community. One fan expressed their team loyalty:

"Sens should look at signing him."

Another brought up an interesting comparison:

"I get it, but still find it weird when a guy like Pronger gets inducted in 2015, but his NHL contract expired in 2017 while he was on LTIR."

A particularly impassioned response came from a fan who expressed frustration:

"By far the most bullshit reason not to introduce him. Everyone knows he’s playing to help the team financially because people want to see him play."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Whether it's fans advocating for their team to sign him, drawing comparisons with other Hall of Famers or expressing frustration at perceived delays in his induction, Jagr's comeback has undeniably stirred up a lively conversation in the hockey community.

Jaromir Jagr's season debut and Hall of Fame delay

Jaromir Jagr's 2023-24 professional hockey season debut with Rytiri Kladno has delayed his Hockey Hall of Fame eligibility to 2027.

The legendary NHL player, often aiding Kladno during challenging times, joins Kladno, 13th in the Czech league.

Klado have struggled with just four wins this season. They seek improvement, with Jagr playing alongside Jaromir Pytlik and Jakub Strnad on the second line. Other NHL-connected players on Kladno include Tomas Plekanec, Michael Frolik, Jake Dotchin, Jakub Klepis, Radek Smolenak and goaltender Landon Bow.

Jaromir Jagr, a hockey icon, is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, concluding his 24-year NHL career with 1,921 points — the most by a European player in NHL history.

His notable achievements include 15 seasons with at least 70 points, five Art Ross Trophy wins and a career-high of 127 points in 1998-99. In the top Czech league, Jagr boasts 169 points in 169 games, with an additional 20 points in 28 second-division games.

Kladno faces Pardubice on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET, looking for their first win against them this season.