"Sent you to the Gulag": Alex Galchenyuk's viral arrest has Sean Avery livid at former Maple Leafs winger

In a recent episode of the Sean Avery Podcast, the host didn't hesitate when reacting to the viral arrest of former Maple Leafs winger Alex Galchenyuk. Avery expressed shock and dismay at the video footage capturing Galchenyuk's arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona:

"My good God. I just saw the Alex Galchenyuk video. Now, we all know Russians can drink, and we all know Scottsdale's a hotbed for DUIs. But this guy's taking the darty to a next level. It's an evil level that I don't want any part of. I probably shouldn't even be doing this video after some of the things that he said."

Expand Tweet

In July of this year, Galchenyuk faced legal trouble after a hit-and-run crash, leading to his arrest.

The recently released body-cam footage from the Scottsdale Police revealed a contentious interaction, with Galchenyuk using racial slurs and making threats against the officers and their families. The disturbing footage of the hockey player's arrest has further fueled the controversy surrounding the 29-year-old's behavior.

The podcast host questioned the extent of Alex Galchenyuk's intoxication during the incident:

"How do you get that drunk in the day? Where does it come from? And when did you plan on stopping? Where were you going, my man? Were you going home? Or were you looking to keep the darty going? That's a daytime party. Tendy's up the nose. What else was going on?"

Avery didn't hold back on criticism, cautioning Galchenyuk for his actions during the arrest:

"You almost got shot because you wanted to throw a lip boomer in mid-arrest. It's a terrible idea. Wash your mouth out with soap, young man. You're back in Russia. We sent you to the goddamn Gulag, okay? Because you don't know how to behave in America or the great state of Arizona."

Sean Avery praised the police officers involved in Alex Galchenyuk's incident

The former NHL player further acknowledged the police officers for maintaining composure during the arrest:

"And those police officers, God bless them. God bless them for not roughing you up a little bit more because you were not a rough player. You haven't seen a corner your whole NHL career.

"You're talking about taking people's livers. Pump the brakes, kid. Shame on you. That's not how superstar athletes roll. Get it together. Call it a night. Not a darty. Go home. Get some sleep."

Well considering the precarious situation, it's truly commendable how the police officers kept their composure and avoided escalating the situation.