Seth Jarvis's shenanigans in a Dodge Hellcat earned him nickname "Lewis Hamilton" from head coach Rod Brind'Amour

In a recent interview with Empty Netters, Carolina Hurricanes star Seth Jarvis shared a hilarious anecdote about his first-year playoffs and an unexpected encounter with his head coach, Rod Brind'Amour. Known for his dynamic style of play on the ice, Jarvis revealed a lighter side to his off-ice antics.

Jarvis, who typically drives a humble Volkswagen Tiguan, found himself behind the wheel of a Dodge Hellcat during the playoffs—a high-powered vehicle that is a far cry from his usual wheels.

Eager to showcase the Hellcat's capabilities, he was convinced by his companions to perform burnouts in the team's parking lot.

Describing the incident with a touch of amusement, Seth Jarvis explained,

"So one of my first days with it, we're playing, I think we played Boston the first round that year. It's like the day before game one…I'm doing burnouts in the parking lot. Rod walks out right behind me, watching me doing burnouts in the parking lot. Day before the playoffs. He's like, what the fuck is going on? What did you do?"

Rod Brind'Amour's reaction was priceless. Jarvis recounted,

"He looks disappointed. I just flew away, whatever. Didn't think anything of it."

However, the story took an unexpected turn when Coach Brind'Amour decided to playfully tease Seth Jarvis.

"He gives me the lineup card for game three and he goes, 'We're going to give it to Lewis Hamilton to read the starting lineup,' and I'm like, 'This is awful.'"

This lighthearted incident adds a humorous touch to the intensity of playoff preparations, showcasing the bond and playful dynamics within the team.

Seth Jarvis Shines in the current season with Hurricanes

Currently, Seth Jarvis is rocking the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes. He's played 34 games this season, a big factor in the team's winning streak.

From the 2020 NHL Draft, the 13th overall pick is showing a stellar track record. How so? He's scored 11 times and aided 13 times. His total points are 24. Over 184 games in his career, he's scored 42 goals and assisted 61 times.

Recently, his five games show his unwavering commitment. His affect is seen against top te­ams. Think of the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators. Jarvis truly shines with consistency and adaptability.

The Winnipeg-born forward's dynamic play and scoring ability have solidified his position as a key player for the Hurricanes, reaffirming the team's decision to select him in the 2020 draft after an outstanding season with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League.