"Seth Jones continues to suck": $76,000,000 Chicago Blackhawks defenseman faces fans ire after loss to Sabres

The Chicago Blackhawks suffered a narrow 3-2 home defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, leaving fans enraged with defenseman Seth Jones' performance in the matchup.

It was a seesaw battle, with both teams battling to get the puck past the opposing net. However, it was Erik Johnson's goal in the final period that sealed a much-needed victory for the Sabres With that, their three-game losing streak also came to an end.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive games. Fans were dissatisfied with the team's performance, particularly with Jones' indecisive shot making and letting Johnson past him for the decisive goal. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions.

One tweeted:

"Seth Jones continues to suck"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Seth Jones has notched up seven points in 16 games for the Hawks so far this season. He's currently inked to an eight-year, $76 million contract signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are at the bottom of the Central Division with 10 points after 16 games.

How did the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks?

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Buffalo Sabres at the United Center. The Sabres beat the Hawks 3-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak.

In the first period, Rasmus Dahlin scored a wrist shot goal off Zach Benson's assist to put the Sabres up 1-0 before heading into the second period.

At the 3:38 mark, Taylor Raddysh tied the game for the Hawks after scoring a tip-in goal on Phillip Kurashev and Nick Foligno's assist. However, the Sabres continued to outplay the Hawks and restored their lead with Jeff Skinner's wrist shot goal to put them up 2-1.

With less than three minutes remaining in the period, the Blackhawks responded with Kurashev's snap shot off Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel's assist, tying the game at 2-2. In the final period, Erik Johnson's wrist shot goal from Casey Mittelstadt and Dahlin's assist stood out as the winners for the Sabres' 3-2 win.

Kurashev had two points, while Bedard and Foligno each picked up a point apiece. Dahlin scored three points for the Sabres, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves for the Buffalo. 923 SV%.

The Blackhawks will next be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.