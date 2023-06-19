Sex workers offer orgy to Vegas Golden Knights players as part of Stanley Cup celebrations

The Vegas Golden Knights are the happiest team in the NHL right now, and why shouldn't they be?

They won the coveted Stanley Cup for the first time, and the city of Vegas is overjoyed, with sex workers reportedly offering the players an orgy to celebrate the victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights brought wide smiles to fans after dethroning the Florida Panthers in five games in the Finals. Following the win, everyone in Vegas was ecstatic and lost in celebrations for their team's first championship.

One of the licensed sex workers, Alice Little, wants to be part of this historic moment, so she offered the players an orgy to celebrate the victory. In an interview with TMZ, Alice expressed her love for the Vegas Golden Knights and expressed her desire to lavish the team with carnal pleasure:

"We here in Sin City love the Golden Knights more than life itself. I cannot express in words the joy I feel now the team won their first-ever Stanley Cup, so I'm going to express it through my actions."

She added:

"Dozens of ladies, myself included, are ready and waiting at the Chicken Ranch to treat the Knights to any and every carnal delight, and there will be absolutely no penalties for misconduct, most extravagant, orgiastic sex party."

This was not only the gift from Alice Little to the Golden Knights. She also proposed the idea of offering VIP cards specifically for the Knights players. However, no Knight has responded to Alice's offer.

Around 200,000 people took part in Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup parade

Vegas Golden Knights victory parade and rally

The Vegas Golden Knights achieved their crowning glory as the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, overpowering the Florida Panthers with a resounding 9-3 win in Game 5 to secure the Championship.

Following the win, the people of Vegas were overcome with joy. There were spectacular scenes throughout the city, decorated with fireworks and celebrations in honor of the Golden Knights' first Stanley Cup championship.

Vegas, renowned for its grand festivities, spared no expense in celebrating this momentous triumph. Reports indicate that 200,000 individuals participated in the victory parade held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on a delightful Saturday night.

Also Read: WATCH: Stanley Cup made of drones lit up the Vegas night sky at the Golden Knights trophy parade

Poll : 0 votes