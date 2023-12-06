"Sexiest celebration": P.K. Subban lauds Jake Walman's Griddy celly

In a recent interview, P.K. Subban praised Jake Walman's electrifying "The Griddy" celebration during a Saturday night clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens at the iconic Bell Center.

Subban, known for his flair on and off the ice, said,

"Saturday night, Jake Wallman performed and executed probably the sexiest celebration and griddy that we've ever seen in NHL history."

He marveled at Walman's ability to execute such a dynamic celebration on a razor-thin blade, calling it "insane and crazy."

Jake Walman, the man of the moment, provided insight into the inspiration behind his unique celebrations, stating,

"To be honest, that's just me like off the ice too. I'm always, dancing, having fun. Definitely, the first time I thought about it, was a little premeditated."

He revealed that the idea originated from his teammates, who encouraged him to bring his off-ice energy to the rink.

"The boys on the team kind of got me going. They saw me do it off the ice and they said, you got to do that on the ice," Walman shared.

Drawing inspiration from NHL legends like Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane, Walman expressed his desire to be a figure that inspires others to have fun on the ice. Subban resonated with this sentiment, saying,

"This is what the NHL needs. We need personality. 90 percent of the people love it. And then there's those 10 percent that don't, but I'm not doing it for that 10%. I'm doing it for the kids that love it."

With Patrick Kane set to join the Red Wings, fans can expect even more excitement as two celebration maestros share the ice. Walman hinted at having more celebrations in store, promising fans an entertaining season ahead.

P.K. Subban envisions Cale Makar surpassing Bobby Orr as the greatest defenseman in NHL History

P.K. Subban is touting Cale Makar as a potential candidate to surpass Bobby Orr as the greatest defenseman in NHL history. Makar set a record as the fastest defenseman to reach 250 points, achieving the milestone in just 241 games, surpassing Orr's previous mark of 247 games.

Subban, discussing Makar's potential, highlighted the defenseman's remarkable achievements at the age of 24, stating,

"Cale Makar is on his way to being the greatest Defensemen of all time?! Here’s why!"

P.K. Subban believes that if Makar stays healthy and maintains his impressive performance on a strong team, he could indeed ascend to the pinnacle of defenseman greatness.

With 72 goals and 208 assists in his five-year career, Makar has already secured prestigious awards, including the Stanley Cup and the Norris Trophy.