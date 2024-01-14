'Shades of George Floyd': Leafs security guard kneeing spectator at the arena outrages NHL fans

Friday night's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs witnessed a disturbing postgame incident involving a Leafs security guard, sparking widespread controversy within the Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment community.

The unsettling episode unfolded after the game and has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, a Toronto Maple security guard is seen kneeling on a fan's head, employing his full body weight to forcefully push the individual's face into the floor. The incident has prompted outrage and concern among hockey fans, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media platforms such as X and Reddit.

NHL fans, in particular, have expressed their shock and disappointment at the incident, with one user drawing a parallel to the tragic death of George Floyd.

"Shades of George Floyd," the fan posted.

Another fan pointed out a particularly distressing aspect of the incident:

"Even worse - you can see the guy's poor kid being held by security as his dad is assaulted. Disgusting behavior by the security. @MapleLeafs."

Several fans expressed their legal perspective on the matter, with one stating unequivocally:

"That's assault."

The mention of a potential lawsuit is not uncommon among fans, as one user commented:

"Unless this guy was armed, this is a ridiculous power trip. Lawsuit incoming!"

As the video continues to circulate and gain attention, the Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment organization will likely face increased scrutiny, and fans are eagerly awaiting a response regarding the investigation and potential actions taken in response to the disturbing incident involving their security guard.

Colorado Avalanche's 3-0 comeback victory over Toronto Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche orchestrated a remarkable comeback Friday night, overcoming a 3-0 deficit against Toronto. After a slow start, Toronto took an early lead, with Max Domi and Morgan Reilly scoring.

The Avs shifted momentum in the second period, with Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen narrowing the gap to 3-2. In the third period, Andrew Cogliano leveled the score, setting the stage for the deciding moment when Nathan MacKinnon secured the lead. Despite an injury scare, Auston Matthews continued to play for Toronto.

Colorado sealed the victory as Ross Colton netted an empty-net goal, showcasing impressive teamwork and depth. This comeback marked the Avs' 14th of the season.