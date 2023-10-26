"I take full responsibilty" - Shane Pinto comes with official statement following betting-related suspension

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently shared a response from Shane Pinto, the Ottawa Senators forward who is facing a 41-game suspension for his involvement in sports wagering activities. This suspension marks a significant moment as the NHL's first suspension related to online betting.

In an official statement, Shane Pinto expressed deep remorse, saying:

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans, and the city of Ottawa, and most importantly, my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

Expand Tweet

Shane Pinto, who remains an unsigned restricted free agent, has not been on the ice for any games with the Senators this season. The 22-year-old had been engaged in individual practice sessions in Ottawa while awaiting a new contract. However, he has since returned to his hometown of Long Island, New York.

Pinto's journey with the Senators began when he was selected by the team in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft. His debut season in the NHL proved to be a success, as he managed to tally an impressive 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games.

On April 1, 2021, Shane Pinto inked a three-year deal worth $3.975 million with the Ottawa Senators, featuring a cap hit of $925,000.

As a restricted free agent, Pinto faces a critical deadline of December 1 to secure a new contract in order to maintain his eligibility for the 2023-24 season.

The NHL's collective-bargaining agreement, specifically in Exhibit 14.2, unequivocally prohibits any form of gambling on NHL games. This stringent stance is in place to safeguard the integrity of the game and maintain the league's credibility. The agreement does, however, permit gambling on other sports as per the guidelines outlined in the league's constitution.

NHL fans on Shane Pinto's situation

Fans have shared their thoughts on Pinto's suspension, accusing the NHL of promoting online gambling. One fan said:

"So basically the league that pushes online gambling is shocked that one of their players gambled on sports."

Expand Tweet

Another fan humorously wrote:

"NHL suspension isn’t enough. He deserves Prison time."

Expand Tweet

Pinto's suspension is the latest on a growing list of gambling-related bans across sports globally. The NFL has banned several players over the last few years for betting, including Calvin Ridley, and Newcastle United player Sandro Tonali received a 10-month ban from football this week.