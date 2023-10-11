Shane Pinto contract situation leaves Ex-Maple Leafs scout Shawn Simpson amused

The ongoing contract negotiations between Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators have left the hockey world pondering in confusion. Former Maple Leafs scout Shawn Simpson has recently expressed his bemusement.

Pinto, a promising American center hailing from Long Island, remains without a contract as both player and team engage in what appears to be a protracted discussion over terms.

Shawn Simpson tweeted his response on Twitter. He expressed that despite all of the efforts by the Ottawa Senators to manage their salary cap, how could they still be over the cap? Pinto said,

"Final point of the Pinto situation. The Sens spent millions to buyout White, and Del Zotto, and to move Murray. They used multiple picks to move Zaitsev. They got 5 million plus in the Debrincat/Kubalik move. How can they still be over the cap?"

Last week, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Senators had offered Pinto a one-year deal worth $1 million, a sum that left the young center disheartened.

Pinto believes his value to the team surpasses this figure, and the protracted negotiation continues.

Shane Pinto, drafted 32nd overall by the Senators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has showcased his potential in the league. He inked a three-year, $3,975,000 contract with the Senators on April 1, 2021, setting the stage for his NHL journey.

More on Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto's performance

Pinto made his NHL debut late in the 2020–21 season, leaving an immediate impact by scoring his first goal against the formidable Montreal Canadiens. However, the subsequent season was marred by injuries, with a shoulder ailment sidelining him for the majority of the year.

Fortunately, Pinto made a triumphant return in the 2022–23 season, earning the coveted NHL Rookie of the Month title for October. He showcased his skills with six goals in eight games, signifying his potential as a rising star in the league.

During his first full year in the NHL, Shane Pinto proved instrumental to the Senators' efforts, accumulating 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games. His performance was integral to the team's success, and his role in the upcoming season will be pivotal.

As the regular season approaches, the Ottawa Senators and their fervent fanbase are holding their breath for further developments in the ongoing contract negotiations.

Pinto's future with the team and the resolution of this contractual standoff remain subjects of keen interest, making this an ongoing story to watch in the NHL.