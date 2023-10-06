Shane Pinto RFA update: Latest on Senators center for Game 1 vs. Hurricanes

Shane Pinto is the last RFA to be signed, and with the season starting next week, time is running out on Pinto being able to play the first game of the season.

Pinto has been an RFA since July 1, but due to cap reasons, he and the Ottawa Senators haven't been able to get a deal done. It was a bit of a surprise as Pinto was expected to have a key role on this roster this season.

However, last week it was revealed Pinto and his agent are growing frustrated with the Senators, reported Ian Mendes of The Athletic:

"Pinto’s agent Lewis Gross has declined to comment to The Athletic while negotiations are ongoing, but there has to be a growing sense of frustration and anger from the Pinto camp. The Senators have had more than five months since last season concluded to get Pinto locked into a new contract."

Although no deal has been reached, players don't start to get paid until Tuesday, so TSN reporter Chris Johnston believes that is when Shane Pinto and his camp may budge to get a deal done.

However, there is still a possibility a deal won't be reached and Ottawa instead looks to trade the former first-round pick. But, Senators GM Pierre Dorion spoke to the media and said he's working hard on getting something done with Pinto:

“Obviously, our fans want Shane here. We want Shane here. The players want Shane here. We’re really working hard at it. We know he’s an important part of our team. And we hope he joins us in the very near future.”

As of right now, it's uncertain if the holdup is on the length of the deal, the money, or a bit of both. But, the hope for Ottawa Senators fans is a deal with Shane Pinto will get made soon, as the Sens open their season on Oct. 11 against the Hurricanes.

Shane Pinto's NHL stats

Shane Pinto has dealt with injuries in his NHL career as he has only skated in 99 games through three seasons. However, last year Pinto played his first full season as he skated in all 82 games and recorded 35 points. In his NHL career, Pinto has recorded 43 points.

Pinto was drafted 32nd overall in 2019 by the Ottawa Senators and is hoping for some moving on a new deal.