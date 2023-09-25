Shane Pinto's impending contract extension garners attention of new Senators owner Michael Andlauer

Shane Pinto is currently unsigned and Ottawa Senators fans are waiting for a deal to get done.

Pinto was drafted in the first round in 2019 but has only one full season under his belt due to injuries. Given he has only played 99 NHL games in three seasons, his contract details became a subject of curiosity to many.

However, as training camp opened, Pinto still is not signed, and new Senators owner Michael Andlauer provided an update on the negotiations.

"We're at the cap. We have a problem signing Shane Pinto because we are at the cap. At the end of the end of the day, it's about sustainability and making sure we have enough money in the coffers to pay our players and making sure we're sustainable."

Andlauer added:

"The Pinto situation is a unique one. I don't know the last time Ottawa was at the salary cap ... In talking to the players, we want to get Shane Pinto signed. We've put ourselves in a pickle with the salary cap so I guess it's to be continued."

As Michael Andlauer says, the Ottawa Senators are right up against the cap, as CapFriendly has them at $120,953 in cap space.

One possible way for the Senators to create the cap space is by trading Mathieu Joseph who is making $2.95 million for the next three seasons. Reports have indicated that it would likely cost a prospect or a first-round pick to get rid of Joseph's contract.

As of right now, there is no momentum on a trade or re-signing Pinto, as Ottawa remains right up against the salary cap.

Shane Pinto's NHL career

Shane Pinto was drafted 32nd overall in 2019, as he was committed to the University of North Dakota.

After two years in college, Pinto made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 NHL season. He only skated in 12 games in his first season and recorded just seven points, including one goal.

In his sophomore year, Pinto missed nearly the entire 2021–22 season due to injuries. In his fifth game, Pinto injured his shoulder and missed several games, and after trying to return, he underwent surgery to end his season.

Last season, Shane Pinto played his first full season as he skated in all 82 games. In his first full NHL season, Pinto recorded 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points.

