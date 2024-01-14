Sheldon Keefe discloses referees' justification for no-call hit on Auston Matthews

In a post-game press conference, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe disclosed a shocking reason from referees regarding their no-call on a cross-check penalty. This was concerning Josh Manson of the Colorado Avalanche, who was against their highlight player, Auston Matthews.

Keefe expressed his frustration without crossing any lines, stating,

"The ref told me he didn’t get cross-checked; he fell by himself into the boards."

The Leafs' bench boss seemed visibly perturbed by the no-call, a sentiment echoed by forward William Nylander, who added,

"It's a hard-knock call for us. And he gets hurt, too, on the play a little bit. So, I don't know."

Despite the apparent injustice, Sheldon Keefe refrained from directly criticizing the officiating and focused on the overall performance of his team. The Leafs had a challenging night, surrendering a 3-0 lead to the Colorado Avalanche, a formidable Stanley Cup contender.

Keefe acknowledged the superior play of Colorado's top line, led by Nathan MacKinnon, and recognized that his team fell short in both special teams and star-player battles.

The Leafs' special teams struggled, with a lopsided power-play count favoring the Avalanche. Keefe highlighted the importance of winning these battles against elite opponents, emphasizing,

"If their best players outplay ours, you're not going to beat that team."

Despite the frustration with the officiating, Sheldon Keefe's focus remains on improving the Leafs' overall performance, ensuring they can compete at the highest level, especially against playoff-caliber adversaries like the Avalanche.

The disclosed referees' justification adds another layer to the narrative, leaving Leafs fans and the team alike questioning the consistency of officiating in crucial moments.

Sheldon Keefe addresses Leafs' Collapse

After the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Coach Sheldon Keefe addressed the media, lamenting the team's collapse from a 3-0 lead. Keefe pinpointed the turning point:

"It starts with the first goal. We stopped playing. We stopped playing and gave them a freebie."

He acknowledged a lackluster first period, with only one line performing well and the opposition dominating play. Keefe explained the decision to move William Nylander to the top line, stating,

"When MacKinnon’s line is out there with Makar and Toews, the calibre of play is not the NHL. It is another league."

Expressing dissatisfaction with Nylander's line, he added,

"Willy, on his line, was not good. That line was not good for us at all tonight."

The lineup adjustment aimed to spark improvement, with Keefe emphasizing,

"I had to get Willy away from that. All of those things just kind of fit."