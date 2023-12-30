Sheldon Keefe shares his thoughts on Ilya Samsonov's struggles in Leafs' 6-5 collapse to Blue Jackets: "We can't make those types of mistakes"

Ilya Samsonov struggled in the goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs faced a disheartening 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, resulting in a 17-9-7 record. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not mince words in addressing the team's performance, especially focusing on defe­nsive mistakes that stole away crucial points:

"In the second period, you get multiple two-goal leads and we don’t take care of them," Keefe said in the post-game interview, pinpointing a pivotal moment where the Leafs failed to capitalize on their advantages.

Despite scoring five goals, the defensive mistakes proved costly, allowing the Blue Jackets to mount a comeback.

Keefe acknowledged the Maple Leaf's offensive prowess but expressed concern over defensive shortcomings:

"We gave up 21 shots. I don’t know how poor defensively we were, but we made bad mistakes at bad times that you can’t make. That’s where we have to do better," he said, emphasizing the need for tighter defensive play to support goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Regarding Samsonov's inclusion in the starting lineup amid his struggles, Keefe clarified:

"We have an injury in goal right now. In back-to-back situations, you have to use both of your guys. There are times when we are going to need Sammy."

Keefe remained optimistic about Samsonov's abilities, asserting that the goaltender is better than his recent performances suggest:

"Sammy is not going to play tomorrow. The guys who were on the ice today are. I am more focused on eliminating the types of mistakes that we are making that are making life harder on our team and our goaltender," Keefe added, signaling a commitment to addressing defensive lapses and providing better support for Ilya Samsonov in future matchups.

Sheldon Keefe's Concerns: Contemplating Ilya Samsonov's replacement

Sheldon Keefe, addressing concerns about goaltender Ilya Samsonov's struggles, hinted at the possibility of exploring alternatives. Keefe acknowledged the team's current reliance on Marty Jones as the third goalie, emphasizing the delicate balance of considering emerging talents while meeting the immediate demands of the NHL:

"You are already into your third goalie with Marty Jones here. Now you are starting to get into our guys that are developing. You have to think about them and putting them in positions to succeed and not derail their development that is going well," Keefe said.

Despite the need for strategic goaltending decisions, Keefe recognized the urgency in the competitive league:

"At the same time, it is the NHL. We need saves. We need points. We need wins. I am sure Tre is going to consider everything."

Keefe also addressed the uncharacteristic mistakes made by the players, acknowledging the team's playoff success last year. While praising their overall performance, he highlighted the critical importance of emphasizing the need for improved focus moving forward.