Following his arrest last week, a new shocking report about Alex Galchenyuk has surfaced. Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on a plethora of charges, including hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and threatening.

According to Scottsdale Police, the former Arizona Coyotes forward was accompanied by a second person, said to be his father, in a BMW car that struck a sign and curb while driving. They were pulled into a parking lot and seen lying outside the car.

They continued driving north of Scottsdale Road before police arrived and stopped the car. After he was forcibly removed from his car, Galchenyuk lost it and threatened to kill a police officer during his arrest and screamed racial slurs multiple times at the officer in training while citing his Russian connections.

"I'm gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter" and "One phone call, and you're all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead," police said in a report."

Monitoring the situation, the Arizona Coyotes released a statement on Galchenyuk and decided to terminate the player's contract on Friday. Galchenyuk was recently signed to a new contract, but after just 12 days, the Coyotes decided to part ways with the forward following his arrest.

Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career

Nashville Predators vs Arizona Coyotes

Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career has been marked by ups and downs, with several team changes and inconsistent performances. While he has shown flashes of his scoring ability and offensive skills, he has struggled for success.

Galchenyuk's NHL journey has been a whirlwind. After a promising start with the Montreal Canadiens, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, where he had a decent season. However, subsequent moves to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes were largely underwhelming.

His recent return to the Coyotes was short-lived, leaving his future uncertain. The 29-year-old played the 2022-23 season with the Colorado Avalanche, appearing in 11 games.

Alex Galchenyuk has played 654 NHL games and racked up 354 points, through 146 goals and 208 assists.

