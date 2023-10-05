"Should be 100M" - Fans react to rumored NHL salary cap for next season

Excitement and anticipation are building among NHL fans as Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed some encouraging news regarding the NHL salary cap for the upcoming season. While stressing that these estimates are preliminary, Bettman hinted at a potential increase in the salary cap to between $87 million and $88 million, up from the current cap of $83.5 million.

This announcement comes after a recent NHL Board of Governors meeting where the state of the league was described as "very strong." Revenues are on the rise, ownership stability prevails, and franchises are thriving. The positive outlook for the NHL's financial health has fans buzzing with anticipation for what's to come.

If the NHL salary cap does indeed climb closer to $90 million, it could have significant implications for player contracts, team strategies, and the overall competitiveness of the league.

Fans have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement and anticipation in response to the news of a potential NHL salary cap increase:

While the official NHL salary cap figure will not be confirmed until later, the promising news from Commissioner Bettman has ignited hope and excitement among NHL enthusiasts. As the league continues to evolve and grow, fans can look forward to an even more exciting and competitive season ahead.

Thrilling NHL Stadium Series showcase amidst rising NHL salary cap expectations

Get ready, hockey fans, for a spectacular showdown as the 2024 NHL Stadium Series is set to captivate audiences on February 17, 2024. This highly anticipated event will feature the fierce rivalry between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, two powerhouse teams from the NHL's Metropolitan Division. The stage for this epic battle? None other than the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Fans can expect an evening filled with heart-pounding action, dazzling plays, and unforgettable moments as these two teams leave it all on the ice. The intensity of this rivalry promises to create a thrilling spectacle that hockey enthusiasts won't want to miss.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. On February 18, the hockey world will witness history in the making as the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders take the ice in a momentous face-off. This marks a significant milestone as all four of the NHL's Metropolitan Division teams come together to compete in the same outdoor venue for the very first time.

The 2024 Stadium Series promises to deliver not only top-tier hockey but also an unparalleled fan experience. The atmosphere will be electric, and the memories created at this event will be cherished for a lifetime.

With these back-to-back showdowns, the 2024 Stadium Series is set to be a highlight of the NHL season, celebrating the 40th and 41st regular-season games hosted in an open-air stadium.