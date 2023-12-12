"Should be 45 games": David Perron's six-game suspension for cross-checking Artem Zub has fans demanding stricter action 

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron received a six-game suspension for a cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub. The incident occurred during Saturday's game, marking the first suspension in Perron's extensive 1,081-game NHL career.

The suspension comes in the aftermath of a series of hits on Detroit captain Dylan Larkin that left him motionless on the ice. After an initial hit by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, Perron retaliated with a high stick to Zub's head while Larkin was still down.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety justified the significant suspension, stating that the impact of Perron's blow was absorbed by Zub's head due to the choices made by the veteran winger. Perron was assessed a match penalty during the first period of the game.

The incident ignited fervent responses from fans, who are now demanding stricter actions against such dangerous plays. Perron's suspension, coupled with Larkin's injury and uncertain return timeline, has intensified the call for increased player safety measures:

As the league faces growing pressure to address player safety concerns, David Perron's suspension serves as a focal point for discussions surrounding the need for more stringent penalties to deter dangerous plays in the NHL.

David Perron suspended without pay following controversial cross-check

The NHL handed Red Wings' David Perron a six-game suspension without pay, labeling his cross-check to Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub as a targeted act of retribution, rather than a legitimate hockey play. The Department of Player Safety rejected the Red Wings' argument that Zub's raised arm mitigated the impact, emphasizing that Perron's stick primarily struck Zub's shoulder pad with no significant change in angle or height.

Importantly, the ruling underlined the league's unwavering stance on penalizing actions, dismissing any potential "heat of the moment" exceptions. Perron now faces a financial setback, forfeiting $148,437.48 under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the funds earmarked for the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

While serving his suspension, David Perron's absence will be keenly felt by the Red Wings, who must navigate the loss of a key contributor. Despite the controversy surrounding his recent actions, Perron has had a notable season, tallying seven goals and six assists in 26 games for Detroit. As the suspension unfolds, Perron retains the option to appeal to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and, if necessary, to a neutral arbitrator, adding an additional layer of uncertainty to the situation.