"Should be an automatic 40+ for hurting MAF in any capacity": NHL fans react as William Lockwood faces hearing for hit on Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is slated to be involved in a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, prompted by an occurrence of goalie interference perpetrated by Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood. The incident transpired in the initial period of the Wild's 6-4 triumph Friday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, at the 2:15 mark.

Lockwood, in pursuit of the puck behind the net, made contact with Fleury, leading to a minor penalty for interference. The repercussions of the collision were evident, as Fleury had to exit the game at 10:32 of the second period and did not make a return.

Now, as the NHL Department of Player Safety mulls over potential supplemental discipline, the primary ground under consideration is goalie interference. However, there remains the possibility of adjustments to the infraction upon further review.

NHL Player Safety took to its X (formerly Twitter) account, to share the news, captioning the post:

"Florida’s William Lockwood will have a hearing today for goalie interference on Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury."

Expand Tweet

The announcement garnered attention from hockey enthusiasts across the digital realm. On X, a spectrum of reactions flooded in as fans voiced their opinions on the upcoming hearing.

One fervent supporter expressed:

"Should be an automatic 40+ for hurting MAF in any capacity"

Expand Tweet

Another fan went even further, suggesting an indefinite suspension for Lockwood:

"Suspend him indefinitely"

Expand Tweet

One impassioned observer raised concerns about the nature of the incident:

"Interference? He targeted Fleury’s head. Do the right thing for once!"

Expand Tweet

On a contrasting note, a fan offered a perspective that puts the onus on the goaltender:

"If he doesn’t want to get hit, he shouldn’t play the puck!!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The upcoming ruling on additional penalties for William Lockwood is certain to generate additional conversation and deliberation among fans as they eagerly anticipate the results of the hearing.

Marc-Andre Fleury's injury leaves questions for next game against Carolina Hurricanes

In Friday's game against the Panthers, the Minnesota Wild faced an unexpected setback as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was forced to leave the contest due to an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith of The Athletic reported that Fleury won't return to the game, leaving the Wild to navigate the remainder of the contest without their veteran netminder.

Fleury's departure from the game came after he had already made 10 saves out of the 11 shots he faced. Despite his solid performance in the early stages of the match, the 39-year-old goaltender was unable to continue, prompting the coaching staff to make a change in the crease.

The responsibility of guarding the net was then handed over to Filip Gustavsson, who had recently returned from the injured reserve on Jan. 13.

The timing of Marc-Andre Fleury's injury raises questions about his availability for the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.