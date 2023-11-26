"Should be banned for 30 games": Fans demand Jacob Trouba's suspension for dangerous slash directed at Trent Frederic's head during Bruins vs Rangers

Should Jacob Trouba have been suspended for a swing taken on Trent Frederic? The NHL is no stranger to intense moments and bone-rattling plays.

However, in a game that ended in a 7-4 win for the Rangers, Trouba found himself in the midst of controversy for a high-sticking incident involving Trent Frederic.

Trouba's dangerous high-sticking incident on Boston Bruins' forward Trent Frederic has ignited a debate about player safety and need for consequences.

Despite not receiving a penalty, Trouba was subsequently fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The incident has sparked outrage among fans on X (formerly Twitter) who believe the punishment does not match the severity of the action.

"Jacob Trouba is a piece of sh*t and should be banned for 30 games at least" - one user wrote

Here are some of the top reactions:

How did Jacob Trouba fare in the game despite high-sticking incident?

The high-sticking incident left many in shock at the apparent intent behind Trouba's actions.

The 29-year-old defenseman contributed significantly to his team's win with an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a remarkable plus-4 rating.

However, the focus shifted to a specific moment in the game when it appeared that Trouba swung his stick with intent, striking Frederic in the head.

While some suggest that Trouba was merely attempting to wrestle his stick away from Frederic, many remain skeptical of the explanation.

The impact of the high-stick was significant, and the fact that there was no penalty called on the ice despite the referee's proximity to the incident has fueled speculation about the league's commitment to player safety.

In the aftermath of the incident, NHL fans took to social media to voice their concerns, with many calling for a more severe penalty, including a suspension for Trouba.

The apparent lack of on-ice consequences has raised questions about the consistency of officiating and the league's commitment to addressing dangerous plays that put player safety at risk.

As the NHL grapples with the aftermath of Jacob Trouba's high-sticking incident on Trent Frederic, the call for player safety and accountability has grown louder.

The fine imposed on Trouba may not satisfy those who believe that a more substantial penalty is warranted. The New York Rangers will be glad to have their captain on the ice instead of in the press box.