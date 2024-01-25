"Should be embarrassed with that OT performance": Canucks fans irate with Elias Pettersson in overtime after loss to St. Louis Blues

The Vancouver Canucks fans were left unimpressed with Elias Pettersson as the St. Louis Blues handed a disappointing 4-3 defeat to the Canucks, with Brayden Schenn scoring the winner 1:54 into overtime on Wednesday.

The Canucks got off to a slow start and were trailing 3-1 in the third period. Nonetheless, a hat trick from Pius Suter, helped the Canucks recover from the deficit.

Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson did not have a great game as expected of him. There were some misread plays from him that provided the opportunity for the Blues to respond to the Canucks with goals.

During overtime, the 25-year-old Swedish forward lost control of the puck at the other end of the ice. The misplay from the forward led to an opportunity for Brayden Schenn, who went on to score the game-winning goal for the Blues right after.

Here's what the Vancouver fans on X, formerly Twitter said following the defeat to St. Louis Blues.

One fan tweeted:

"Pettersson should be embarrassed with that OT performance"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Elias Pettersson has been one of the best players for the Canucks this term. With 61 points through 25 goals and 36 assists, he's the second-leading scorer for the Canucks after J.T. Miller (64 points).

How did the St. Louis Blues overcome Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks?

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. The Blues marched victorious with a 4-3 win and extended their winning streak to three games in the process.

At the 13:14 mark of the first period, Jake Neighbours made it 1-0 for the Blues after he slotted a pass from Robert Thomas into a one-time behind the net. Just over a minute later, Bouchnevich extended the Blues' lead to 2-0.

The second period saw no goals. One minute into the third period, Pius Sutter scored his first of the night to cut the Blues' lead to 2-1. Forty-one seconds later, Alexey Toropchenko restored the Blues' lead to 3-1.

Suter scored his second of the night and cut the Blues' lead to 3-1 through a powerplay goal at 5:42 into the third period. With less than one minute remaining before the final buzzer, Sutter completed his hat trick and tied it 3-3 for the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson and the Cancuks face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Blues will face the Seattle Kraken on Friday.