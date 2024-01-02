"Should be in jail at this point": NHL fans livid at Alex Pietrangelo's "Lumberjack" slash on Branden Tanev during Kraken vs Knights at Winter Classic

In a shocking turn during the Winter Classic game between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights, fans were left in disbelief as Alex Pietrangelo executed a massive "lumberjack" slash on opponent Brandon Tanev. With just six seconds remaining in the third period and the Knights trailing, Pietrangelo's two-handed slash drew a penalty, earning him a two-minute stint in the penalty box.

The move, reminiscent of a lumberjack's chop, left Tanev vulnerable and fans outraged. Social media platforms erupted with NHL enthusiasts' reactions, expressing astonishment and criticism towards Alex Pietrangelo's aggressive play.

Some fans questioned the necessity of such a move, especially in a game where the Knights were already trailing on the scoreboard:

The incident has sparked debates among hockey aficionados, with opinions divided on whether Alex Pietrangelo's actions were justified or an unnecessary display of frustration. As discussions continue to unfold, one thing is certain – the "lumberjack" slash has become a hot topic among NHL fans, adding an unexpected twist to the Winter Classic matchup.

Joey Daccord's perfect game steals spotlight in Seattle's triumph over Vegas

In a historic Winter Classic showdown, the Seattle Kraken carved their place in NHL history with a resounding 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Joey Daccord emerged as the day's hero, achieving the first perfect game in Winter Classic history, making 35 saves and earning the crowd's adoration.

Eeli Tolvanen ignited the Kraken's early lead with a net-front deflection at 4:50 in the first period, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Will Borgen extended the lead with a slap shot at 2:19 in the second, capitalizing on a rebound after Tye Kartye's deflection. Yanni Gourde sealed the triumph at 2:10 in the third, stealing the puck and persistently finding the net despite defensive pressure.

The game unfolded before a sold-out crowd of 47,313 fans at T-Mobile Park, epitomizing Seattle's embrace of hockey. The weather, with a partly overcast sky and a temperature of 46.1 degrees Fahrenheit, provided an ideal backdrop for the outdoor spectacle.

Daccord, taking center stage in the absence of Philipp Grubauer, extended his remarkable streak, securing his fourth consecutive win and setting a team record for the longest point streak by a goalie. As the Kraken celebrated their fifth consecutive victory, Daccord left the ice to chants, marking a memorable day for the team, city and rising hockey culture in Seattle.