Pierre Engvall's critical turnover at the Bell Center on Thursday turned the game around for the New York Islanders, upsetting the team's fans. The Montreal Canadiens won 4-3, taking advantage of Engvall's misstep just after Kyle Palmieri tied the game.

Engvall's blunder, his second of the game, left fans seething with frustration. The first gaffe saw Cole Caufield pounce on an errant pass from the Swede to Sebastian Aho, resulting in a 2-0 lead for the Canadiens. The second proved even more devastating as Pierre Engvall's giveaway paved the way for Sean Monahan's decisive goal, shattering the Islanders' hopes of a comeback.

The atmosphere in the arena had been electric after the Islanders rallied from a 3-0 first-period deficit, with goals from Bo Horvat, Matt Barzal, and Palmieri on the power play. However, Pierre Engvall's lapses in judgment swiftly deflated the newfound optimism, leaving fans irate at the missed opportunity for a triumphant return for coach Patrick Roy.

Isles fans are disappointed after seeing a win become a loss due to Pierre Engvall's ill-timed turnovers. This sparks a discussion about responsibility and the team's ability to close out games. The setback leaves the Islanders a bit sour. Now, they aim to rebound and take lessons from the pricey mistakes that tainted an excellent attempt away from home.

Pierre Engvall's Costly Turnovers Overshadow Canadiens' win

With a tight 4-3 score, the Montreal Canadiens celebrated their win over the New York Islanders. The match saw back-and-forth shifts of momentum as both teams showed off their strengths during the power plays.

Montreal set the tone early with Nick Suzuki's precision, converting a power-play opportunity at 7:06 in the first period. The Canadiens' lead quickly expanded to 2-0 as Cole Caufield showcased his offensive prowess, maneuvering around Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc for a glove-side finish at 11:36. Sean Monahan further compounded the Islanders' woes with another power-play goal, making it 3-0 at 12:19.

Undeterred, the Islanders mounted a fierce comeback in the second period. Bo Horvat ignited hope with his 20th goal on the power play at 3:02, narrowing the deficit to 3-1. Matt Barzal continued the charge with a sharp-angle shot at 14:52, cutting the lead to 3-2. Kyle Palmieri completed the comeback, knotting the score at 3-3 with a redirection from Noah Dobson's point shot at 16:28.

However, the Canadiens scored the last goal. Sean Monahan hit it from the high slot. Josh Anderson helped. The thrilling game ended 4-3, making fans nervous. It showed that NHL games can go any way.