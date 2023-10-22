Should Joseph Woll be Toronto Maple Leafs' starting goaltender? Making the case for keeper with 100% save percentage vs Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently facing a decision that could significantly impact their goaltending situation. The question at hand is whether Joseph Woll should be the team's starting goaltender, especially after his impressive performance and perfect 100% save percentage against the Lightning.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe and his staff have the opportunity to ride Woll and assess how he handles an increased time on ice.

After the Leafs' thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where Woll made a substantial contribution, Keefe confirmed that Woll was scheduled to start against the Washington Capitals. The Capitals have faced early-season struggles under the guidance of their new coach, Spencer Carbery, and sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

Joseph Woll is building on his successful 2022-23 season. In his two recent appearances, Woll faced 59 shots and allowed just three goals. In contrast, Ilya Samsonov has struggled with a disappointing .831 save percentage, allowing 14 goals on 83 shots.

The consideration for making Woll the starting goaltender should not be seen as a desperate move. Rather, it shows Woll's performance and growing confidence. The focus should be on Samsonov's early struggles, raising questions about his overall performance.

During the game against Tampa, Samsonov faced difficulties with Nikita Kucherov's goals, and Keefe didn't hesitate when pulling him from the game at 13:29 of the first period. Keefe said:

"You can’t let in three goals on four shots. That’s it."

Joseph Woll, who had minimal preparation, replaced Samsonov and executed an outstanding performance with a 1.000 save percentage. His ability to step in during challenging situations highlights his potential as a promising goaltender.

More from the Maple Leafs coach on Joseph Woll

Coach Keefe lauded Woll's performance, emphasizing the importance of his calm and competitive demeanor:

“These are not easy times to come into a game like that, and really, there is no margin for error. For him to stand his ground the way that he did was great.

“At practice this week, he was outstanding, competitive, and to see him step in and do the job for our guys was really huge. Another young guy coming up in a big moment for us.”

Woll's consistency and strong performance in recent games suggest that he should be given a chance to start in a few games to further assess his growth. It's clear that the Maple Leafs have a reliable option in Woll, while concerns surround Samsonov's performance.

In the coming games, all eyes will be on Joseph Woll as he continues to prove his worth for the Toronto Maple Leafs.