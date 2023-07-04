Should the Leafs trade William Nylander for John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks? Exploring trade scenarios as Norwegian demands $10 million

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging position as negotiations with star forward William Nylander have hit a roadblock. With the team already exceeding the salary cap due to recent signings, trade talks involving Nylander have become more prevalent than ever.

As the stalemate continues, the possibility of a trade arises. One intriguing trade scenario involves the Anaheim Ducks' goaltender, John Gibson. Let's explore three potential trade scenarios taking into account Nylander's contract expectations.

#1 William Nylander for John Gibson

In this trade scenario, the Maple Leafs would send Nylander to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for John Gibson. The Ducks have been struggling to find consistent scoring, and acquiring Nylander would immediately address that issue.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs would secure a top-tier goaltender in Gibson, who has proven himself as one of the league's best netminders. This trade would allow both teams to address their needs while creating a win-win situation.

#2 William Nylander for Gibson and Picks

To sweeten the deal for the Maple Leafs, the Anaheim Ducks could offer additional draft picks along with John Gibson. The Ducks possess a strong prospect pool, and by adding picks, the Maple Leafs would have more flexibility for future moves. This scenario would not only provide Toronto with a reliable goaltender but also bolster its overall organizational depth.

#3 William Nylander and Prospect for Gibson and Top Defenseman

In this scenario, the Maple Leafs could consider including a promising prospect in the trade package. By offering a highly regarded young player, they could entice the Ducks to part with a top defenseman along with John Gibson. Toronto's defensive corps has been an area of concern, and acquiring a skilled blueliner would address that weakness while solidifying the team's goaltending.

As the contract negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander continue to stall, the possibility of a trade looms larger. One intriguing trade scenario involves the Anaheim Ducks' standout goaltender, John Gibson. While Nylander has expressed his desire for a $10 million contract, the Leafs may need to consider trade options to alleviate their salary cap pressure.

The three trade scenarios presented here offer different possibilities for both teams, addressing their respective needs and creating a potential win-win outcome. As the next few days unfold, it will become clearer whether a trade involving Nylander will be pursued or if the Leafs and the young forward can bridge the gap and reach a mutually beneficial contract agreement.

