"Should be a life ban" - NHL fans react as word arrives on Brendan Gallagher's suspension for illegal check on Adam Pelech

As news broke that Brendan Gallagher was scheduled for a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head, NHL fans eagerly awaited updates on the potential consequences of his actions.

The incident occurred during Thursday's clash with the Islanders, where Gallagher's elbow forced Adam Pelech to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

Notably, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman provided insight into the situation, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the hearing would be conducted over the phone, not in person. He further outlined that the maximum suspension Gallagher could face is five games. However, Friedman expressed his surprise, noting,

"Gallagher very fortunate, I thought this would be in-person."

The announcement stirred a flurry of reactions from passionate NHL fans on X, each offering their unique perspective on the situation. One fan went to the extreme, declaring,

"Should be a life ban"

Another fan weighed in with a minimum suspension suggestion, stating,

"Should be 10 minimum"

A third fan delved into the details of the incident, expressing a nuanced opinion,

"Should be 6+ games. He was clearly targeting and has a track record too"

A fan adopted a more casual tone, expressing a sense of anticipation with a touch of skepticism.

"Oh boy, they’re prepping to spin that wheel."

Brendan Gallagher NHL hearing: controversial hit on Adam Pelech sparks PK Subban criticism

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher faces a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety following a controversial incident where he delivered a flying elbow to New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during Thursday's 4-3 win.

The hit prompted strong criticism, with former NHL defenseman and current ESPN analyst PK Subban expressing his dismay:

“....It’s not a hockey play. It’s not a collision in the corner. It’s not a battle for the puck. This is a guy skating the puck through the middle of the ice and Gallagher throws his elbow right into his chin. I don’t know how else I’m supposed to call that, but to me those are the hits that we just can’t have. That’s just inexcusable. There’s no upside.”

The 29-year-old Pelech, who did not have the puck on his stick, was struck in the face and left lying on the ice. Despite the severity of the hit, the Canadiens ultimately secured the victory with a go-ahead goal from Sean Monahan. Brendan Gallagher received a five-minute major and game misconduct.