Should Stuart Skinner start Game 4 for the Edmonton Oilers? NHL analyst has very interesting take

Despite his struggles in the playoffs so far, Stuart Skinner should remain the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL analyst Ryan Rishaugas.

The team has reportedly considered making a change in goal following a disappointing loss in Game 3, giving the Knights a 2-1 lead in the series.

Rishaug shared his thoughts on the matter while speaking with Jay Onrait on SportsCenter.

Rishaug argued that the team's poor play in Game 3 was not solely due to Skinner's performance, but rather reflective of the team as a whole. While Skinner did have some weaknesses, such as the targeting of his glove, he has shown that he can be a good bounce-back goaltender, as he did in the first round after being pulled.

Rishaug said:

"I think they should go back to Stuart Skinner and I think that’s what they are going to do. It's not like the Oilers played a fantastic game and Stuart Skinner wasn't good enough in the net and cost them the game. His play has been pretty reflective of the team’s play. He didn't have a fantastic night and neither did the rest of the group." Rishaug said

Furthermore, Rishaug notes that Skinner was the team's clear choice in goal during the regular season, with a save percentage of .914. While his save percentage has dropped to .888 in the playoffs, Rishaug believes that Skinner is still the best option for the Oilers in Game 4.

"If and when the team picks up its play and Skinner can't match it, maybe you’d consider making a change at that point. But for me, yeah, there were some weaknesses and yes, they are targeting the glove a little bit. But Stuart Skinner has shown he can be a good bounce back goaltender. He was in the first round after getting pulled. So I think he is the guy that got them there. And despite the fact he’s got an .888 save percentage in the playoffs, he was .914 during the regular season. He was clearly their guy. I do think they should and will go back to him."

Of course, if the team picks up its play and Skinner is unable to match it, Rishaug concedes that a change in goal may need to be considered. However, for now, he believes that sticking with Skinner is the right move.

It remains to be seen whether the Oilers will take Rishaug's advice and start Stuart Skinner in Game 4, but it is clear that the team will need to improve its overall performance if it hopes to stay alive in the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner makes impressive NHL debut with shutout win

During the 2021-2022 season, Stuart Skinner showcased his skills in both the AHL and NHL as a goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers. He achieved a significant accomplishment on February 14th, 2022, by earning his first NHL shutout against the San Jose Sharks. In that game, Skinner made 20 saves, which helped his team secure a 3-0 win.

Las Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three

Stuart Skinner's impressive play allowed him to move up the ranks as the starting goaltender for the Oilers after the departure of Mikko Koskinen and the injury of Mike Smith. Despite the team's acquisition of goaltender Jack Campbell, Skinner's strong performances earned him the starting position.

This outstanding performance earned him a spot in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, where he was recognized as one of the top three skaters from the Pacific Division, alongside teammate Leon Draisaitl.

