"Should be traded immediately": Fans irate at Jake DeBrusk's shot attempt eventually leading to Minnesota Wild's breakaway OT winner

In a thrilling matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins, the spotlight fell squarely on Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, and not for the reasons he would have hoped. Minnesota won 4-3, thanks to Kirill Kaprizov's heroics with a decisive 2:54 overtime goal. Bruins fans were left in dismay after the result, pointing fingers at DeBrusk's missed opportunity earlier in the extra period.

As the Bruins battled the Wild, DeBrusk found himself at the center of a crucial play—a shot attempt in overtime that ultimately went awry. The 3-on-1 rush orchestrated by DeBrusk turned sour, leading to a Minnesota breakaway and Kaprizov's game-winning goal.

Expand Tweet

Despite the Bruins' late-game heroics that forced overtime, the missed chance by DeBrusk has become the focal point of frustration. As the team grapples with consecutive overtime losses, fans are left questioning the winger's critical play and its impact on the final outcome.

"Debrusk should be traded immediately"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bruins supporters are irate, holding Jake DeBrusk's missed chance responsible for the heartbreaking loss.

Jake DeBrusk Struggles: Bruins Winger's Numbers Take a Dip After Career-High Season

In the midst of his seventh NHL season, Jake DeBrusk's scoring prowess has taken an unexpected dip, leaving Boston Bruins fans and coaching staff alike, scratching their heads. The winger, on a $4 million annual contract, has only managed four goals in 28 games—a stark contrast to last season's career-high 27 goals and 50 points.

DeBrusk's struggles have become a glaring concern, especially considering his prominent role alongside the team's top forwards. According to an article by Bostonglobe, coach Jim Montgomery, known for his positive approach, acknowledged glimpses of improvement in DeBrusk's recent performance but conceded that the winger is not showcasing the creativity and scoring threat seen in previous seasons.

Montgomery emphasized the need for DeBrusk to rely on his exceptional speed and capitalize on opportunities off the rush. The coach urged DeBrusk to return to his instinctual, reactive style of play, citing recent instances where overthinking might have led to missed scoring chances.

With the season's midpoint approaching, DeBrusk's underwhelming numbers raise questions about whether this is a temporary slump or indicative of a challenging season ahead. At this juncture, Jake DeBrusk seems to be grappling with a mix of on-ice challenges affecting his overall performance.