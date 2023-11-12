'Should've been Ken Holland': Oilers 'scapegoating' Jay Woodcroft raises NHL fans' eyebrows after Kris Knoblauch's appointment

The Edmonton Oilers' decision to part ways with coach Jay Woodcroft has triggered a wave of surprise and skepticism among NHL fans, particularly in the aftermath of Kris Knoblauch's appointment as the new coach.

Woodcroft's firing followed a lackluster start to the season, with the team securing only three wins in its first 13 games despite the presence of star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The announcement came after a road trip, culminating in a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken, which failed to overshadow a recent four-game losing streak, including a notable defeat against the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks.

Hockey enthusiasts took to Reddit to express their discontent and skepticism about the coaching change. Some fans criticized the decision, suggesting that Jay Woodcroft wasn't solely responsible for the team's struggles. One fan wrote:

"Woody wasn’t the problem. Were there things that he could’ve done better? Yeah, he wasn’t perfect. But he’s a good coach. F*ck Ken Holland."

"Let me guess. Ken Holland is safe," another NHL fan wrote.

Questions were raised about the accountability of Oilers' general manager Ken Holland, with fans expressing frustration and disappointment.

One fan humorously questioned:

"Is Ken Holland bulletproof?"

"Should have been Holland. Bad mistake," another fan posted on Reddit.

These fans' discontent emphasizes the need for a broader assessment of the team's management.

As fans voiced their concerns, it became clear that Woodcroft's departure has raised eyebrows and ignited discussions about the Oilers' overall direction and decision-making.

Edmonton Oilers replaced Jay Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch as coach

The Edmonton Oilers have decided to part ways with coach Jay Woodcroft due to a disappointing start to the season. Kris Knoblauch, who previously coached Connor McDavid in junior hockey, steps in as the new coach, becoming the 10th coach in the organization in the past 15 seasons and the fifth since McDavid's arrival in 2015. Assisting Knoblauch is Hall of Famer Paul Coffey.

Woodcroft's tenure saw the Oilers struggle with subpar goaltending, defensive vulnerabilities and a perceived lack of accountability. The decision to bring in Knoblauch reflects the organization's commitment to addressing these challenges and reinvigorating their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Hopefully, under the new leadership, Edmonton Oilers finally turn the tide and perform according to the fan's expectations. Before the start of the season, some analysts had claimed the Oilers were a strong Stanley Cup contender, but as the season started, the whole fanbase was completely disappointed.

