"Shouldn't Biebs be performing?": Tate McRae's headlining act at NHL All-Star Game in Toronto over Justin Bieber leaves fans perplexed

Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae is set to showcase her talents on a grand stage, headlining the second intermission performance at the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3.

The announcement, made by the NHL on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 24, has sparked a range of reactions from fans, with some expressing surprise. Others are disappointed with the decision to feature McRae over Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber.

In a post shared on X, the NHL enthusiastically revealed McRae as the headliner for the intermission performance, adding a touch of stardust to the highly anticipated All-Star Game. The caption read:

"HEADLINER Featuring @tatemcrae!"

The news, however, left some NHL fans puzzled, questioning the absence of Justin Bieber from the lineup.

One fan expressed their confusion and posted:

"Shouldn’t Bieb’s be performing?"

Another user seemed disappointed, writing:

"Naaaaaaaa this ain’t it"

An enthusiastic fan wrote:

"omg need my queen to play at the Tampa game this weekend."

The absence of Justin Bieber from the All-Star Game lineup also led some fans to believe that the timing of the announcement might not have been ideal. One fan pointed out:

"Perfect opportunity this was for you, Justin."

Interestingly, amid the discussions about the headlining act, one fan brought up other concerns, writing:

"Disgusting timing to announce this as well as comment on the expansion release."

As the excitement builds for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto and Tate McRae's upcoming performance takes center stage, fans continue to share their opinions and anticipation.

Canadian singer Tate McRae is set to headline the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3, taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

She will also serve as the celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, alongside Nathan McKinnon and assistant captain Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. McRae's team will don yellow jerseys for the event. Other celebrity captains include Justin Bieber, Will Arnett and Michael Buble, representing teams in blue, white and red jerseys.

The All-Star weekend kicks off with NHL All-Star on Thursday, Feb. 1, followed by the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2. The culmination is the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. The matchup, featuring Bieber, Arnett, Buble and McRae, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET.