"Sid sucks in shootouts": Sidney Crosby's shootout miss in loss to Flyers has Penguins fans question SO lineup

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby's shootout miss proved costly as cross-state rivals Philadelphia Flyers edged his team 4-3 in a nail-biting clash. The Penguins(11-10-2) returned to PPG Paints Arena for a home game amid a demanding road stretch, aiming to build on their 4-2 win against Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Kris Letang's efforts secured a 2-1 lead for the Penguins in the third period. However, the Flyers responded with two goals, including a crucial power play tally that tilted the scales in their favor.

As the game entered its dying moments, Crosby's teammates rallied to force overtime. Jake Guentzel's late goal ensured the Penguins, at least, earned a standings point for the third consecutive game.

The outcome of the game, however, left Penguins fans questioning the shootout lineup strategy, as Crosby's rare miss contributed to the team's shootout loss, turning a resilient effort into a bitter taste of defeat.

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the game unfolded into a dramatic 4-3 shootout win for the Flyers. Jake Guentzel showcased his prowess, leveling the score 3-3 during a 6-on-5 man-advantage with goaltender Tristan Jarry benched for an extra attacker. Guentzel's backhand found the mark after Bryan Rust deflected a shot from Evgeni Malkin.

Flyers' Sean Couturier secured the lone shootout goal, executing a backhand to forehand move with his back turned to Jarry. Samuel Ersson's crucial saves on Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, and Rust sealed the Flyers' victory.

Pittsburgh initially took the lead with Kris Letang's deflected wrist shot, but Owen Tippett responded for the Flyers, knotting the score at 1-1 on a breakaway. Guentzel's second of the night briefly gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead. However, Scott Laughton's short-handed goal, stripping the puck from Malkin and scoring, evened the score at 2-2. Tyson Foerster then capitalized on a power play, unleashing a snapshot to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead.