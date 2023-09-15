Sidney Crosby admits he'd change positions to accommodate Connor McDavid in dream Hockey Canada lineup

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Elliotte Friedman, Sidney Crosby sat down to talk about a range of things. The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins and a legendary figure in the world of hockey discussed the exciting prospect of teaming up with fellow superstar Connor McDavid. He talked about teaming up on the same team, representing Canada in international competition.

During the interview, Friedman posed the idea that some believe the NHL needs Crosby and McDavid to join forces on Team Canada, suggesting that such a pairing would be a game-changer for the sport. Sidney Crosby responded with enthusiasm, highlighting the allure of playing for Canada in a best-on-best competition.

Sidney Crosby expressed:

"Any opportunity you get to play for Canada, and he's (Connor McDavid) mentioned a ton of times, (seeing) a best-on-best, all the other countries (teams), you look at their lineups, it's pretty tight."

Crosby added:

"There's no real favorite team, it's easy to say Canada because of the Olympics. I mean the hockey is incredible, and from my experience, it doesn't really get any better than that when you're looking at the lineups and you're looking at the players assembled.

"It's too bad that it hasn't worked out for a while here, but it's looking like that could change, and that'd be awesome."

The idea of Crosby and McDavid, two of the most dynamic and accomplished players in the NHL, teaming up for Canada is undoubtedly tantalizing for hockey fans. Both players are known for their incredible skill, vision, and ability to dominate on the ice.

When asked about who would transition to the wing, Sidney Crosby displayed his versatility and willingness to adapt to the situation. He stated:

"I'll go there. I've skated with him, and I've played both. I think I'm good either way, playing wing or center, whatever he wants to do. He can carry the mail, I'll find the opening."

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid together would be a game changer for the sport

Sidney Crosby, often referred to as "Sid the Kid," has been a cornerstone of Canadian hockey since his selection as the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His passion for representing Canada on the international stage, combined with his impressive track record, makes the prospect of teaming up with McDavid a thrilling possibility for fans.

While nothing is confirmed, the idea of these two hockey giants uniting is sure to fuel excitement and speculation among hockey enthusiasts.