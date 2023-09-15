Sidney Crosby clears the air on reports of flying in to meet with Kyle Dubas during Pittsburgh visit

In a recent interview with Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Pittsburgh Penguins' captain, Sidney Crosby, addressed the rumors and speculations surrounding his meeting with former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, Kyle Dubas. It was during a visit to Pittsburgh. Crosby provided clarity on the situation, setting the record straight on the nature of their encounter.

Crosby was asked about the reported meeting during the interview, to which he responded,

"No. So what happened was, he was coming to visit and I had just got back from vacation," Crosby said. "It just happened that I was coming back into town for 1-2 days before leaving again and they'd said that he was going to practice rink. So I just happened to be there at the same time and had the opportunity to meet him. It was really last minute. I didn't fly in."

Sidney Crosby's account reveals that the meeting was not a premeditated event, dispelling the notion that he had specifically flown in to meet with Dubas. Instead, it was a coincidence that they happened to be in the same place at the same time.

He continued,

"The way it worked out was perfect - I was literally home for like an hour, and it worked out really well. Met him, said hi, at that point, nothing was for sure. I think he was just trying to check things out, lay the land and take a look. It was far from being permanent, it just worked out well. It was nice to get a chance to talk to him, and I did not know at that point, but I was glad I had the opportunity to meet him."

Sidney Crosby's explanation brings forth the spontaneous nature of the encounter, emphasizing that it was a chance meeting rather than a prearranged discussion of any significant consequence.

Initial rumor of Sidney Crosby and Kyle Dubas encounter

The meeting between Kyle Dubas and Sidney Crosby had drawn attention earlier in 2023 when Dubas, after being relieved of his Maple Leafs GM responsibilities, interviewed for the Penguins.

Later it was announced by the Penguins that Kyle Dubas has become Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations. In a few week's time, Kyle Dubas also decided not to hire a GM and instead took that responsibility on himself as well.

As is often the case with rumors and speculations in the sports world, Crosby's candid response helps to separate fact from fiction, ensuring that the truth is accurately represented.