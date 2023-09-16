Sidney Crosby compares Kyle Dubas to previous Pittsburgh Penguins GMs

In the latest episode of the "32 Thoughts Podcast" Sidney Crosby provided fans a unique opportunity to gain insight into this evolution of the Pittsburgh Penguins front office.

The iconic captain of the Penguins shared his perspective on the current president of hockey operations and GM, Kyle Dubas, and how he compares to his predecessors.

Crosby, often referred to as "Sid the Kid" and "The Next One," is no stranger to working with different GMs during his illustrious career with the Penguins. With the arrival of Kyle Dubas as the current GM, Crosby had the chance to reflect on the changing nature of the role.

When asked by Jeff Marek how he would compare Kyle Dubas to the other managers he's had, Crosby said:

"I'd say he's probably the most 'new-age' when you think of a GM, with all the analytics and all the development stuff that goes into the organization.

"He had been a part of the Leafs. You look at their staff - training, medical, development – everyone, it's a huge organization. They really had every opportunity to kind of build that, and he was a big part of that. It's cool for me to have seen hockey evolve. You go from one strength coach to three.

"I think he's somebody who is constantly trying to add to that, be ahead of the curve, and I think he's brought that approach. Not that the other guys didn't, but that's his specialty from coming from there."

Sidney Crosby's assessment holds value being the most successful player

Dubas is known for his emphasis on advanced analytics and player development, which aligns with the modern trends in hockey management. His tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs allowed him to gain experience in an organization known for its extensive support staff and analytics-driven approach.

The mention of the evolution of hockey and the increasing importance of areas like player development and analytics shows how the role of a GM has expanded beyond traditional scouting and player acquisition.

Dubas, with his background, is symbolic of this shift toward a more data-driven and comprehensive approach to team management.

Sidney Crosby's career has spanned almost two decades in hockey, and his observations provide valuable context for understanding the changing dynamics of the game.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to evolve under Kyle Dubas's leadership, fans and analysts will be eager to see how his "new-age" approach impacts the team's performance and success in the upcoming NHL season.