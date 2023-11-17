Sidney Crosby delivers his honest opinion after loss to New Jersey Devils: "We weren't really good in any area"

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins faced a setback in their quest for victory as they succumbed to a 5-2 defeat against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The Penguins, riding high on a five-game winning streak, were unable to maintain their momentum as the Devils staged a remarkable comeback in the third period.

Crosby, a key figure in the Penguins' lineup, didn't mince words when reflecting on the team's performance:

"We weren't really good in any area, to be honest with you. We had a couple leads, then they got it back right away. They're a desperate team. I thought they just played better. They outworked us," Crosby candidly said.

Despite the overall disappointment, Sidney Crosby continued to showcase his individual prowess by extending his point streak to an impressive 10 games, contributing a secondary assist on a goal during the match. The Penguins' Bryan Rust also displayed resilience, scoring twice in an attempt to shift the tide.

The Devils, driven by Jesper Bratt and Curtis Lazar, orchestrated a stunning turnaround with three unanswered goals in the third period. Vitek Vanecek's 23 saves played a pivotal role in securing the Devils' victory, putting an end to the Penguins' winning streak.

As the Penguins regroup, Crosby's honesty sets the tone for introspection and improvement, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to overcome challenges in the competitive NHL landscape.

Ageless Sidney Crosby with 16th career hat trick

Penguins' Sidney Crosby showcased his enduring brilliance in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, delivering a stellar performance that led to a 5-3 victory. The captain notched an impressive hat trick, securing his 16th career three-goal game, and added an assist for good measure.

Crosby wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring early in the first period. However, it was in the final six minutes of the third period that he truly shone, completing his hat trick with a tip-in off an Erik Karlsson shot and sealing the win with an empty-netter.

This outstanding performance extended Sidney Crosby's point streak to nine games, during which he amassed seven goals and 14 points. At 36 years old, the seasoned player is defying expectations and is currently on pace for his first 50-goal season since 2009-10, as well as his best point total since 2006-07. The captain's remarkable consistency and scoring prowess continue to be a driving force for the Pittsburgh Penguins, offering a glimpse into the enduring legacy of one of hockey's greatest talents.