Sidney Crosby discloses one defunct NHL rule he would want to bring back

In a recent interview with ESPN's Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski at the NHL Player Media Tour near Las Vegas, Sidney Crosby, the iconic Pittsburgh Penguins captain, revealed an intriguing insight into his vision for the game of hockey.

When asked about a rule change he'd like to see in the NHL, Crosby surprised many with his response.

"I don't want to add this or subtract it [as a rule]. I just want to see it: Bringing the red line back," said Crosby. I would just love to see how that would affect the game. You knew when it was there, there's a ton of trapping and all that sort of thing, but it would just be a totally different game today."

The 36-year-old added:

"I think it would force you to have to make a few more passes. I just would love to see the combination of the way we play now combined with bringing the red line back, compared to what it would've looked like when it was first there."

Crosby's desire to reintroduce the red line, an old NHL rule that was eliminated in 2005, raises intriguing questions about how such a change might impact the modern game. The red line was traditionally used to enforce the two-line pass rule, preventing players from passing the puck across both blue lines. Its removal in 2005 was intended to increase offensive opportunities and speed up the game.

However, Crosby's suggestion hints at a longing for a different style of play, one that values precise passing and strategic gameplay over sheer speed. The return of the red line could potentially curtail the prevalence of defensive systems like the neutral-zone trap, which has become less common in the post-2005 NHL.

While Crosby's idea may remain a topic of debate among hockey enthusiasts, it underscores his passion for the sport's evolution and his unique perspective on how to make the game even more captivating. Whether or not the NHL ever considers bringing back the red line, one thing is certain: Sidney Crosby's influence on the game extends far beyond his incredible skills on the ice.

Sidney Crosby reflects on Penguins' evolution under new-age GM Kyle Dubas

In the latest "32 Thoughts Podcast," Sidney Crosby shared insights into the evolution of the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office. He discussed current GM Kyle Dubas, highlighting his 'new-age' approach with a focus on analytics and player development.

Crosby acknowledged Dubas's background with the Toronto Maple Leafs, emphasizing the extensive staff and resources at his disposal. He appreciated Dubas's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and enhancing the team's capabilities. Sidney Crosby's perspective reflects the changing landscape of NHL management, showcasing the Penguins' adaptability under Dubas's leadership.