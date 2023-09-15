"That was frustrating" - Sidney Crosby discloses what irked him the most last season

On the September 15th episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Elliotte Friedman, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby opened up about what truly frustrated him during the team's last NHL season. Crosby's candid remarks shed light on the challenges and inconsistencies the Penguins faced in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Crosby didn't mince words when he discussed what truly irked him about their last season, saying:

"It was such a struggle for us to find consistency."

He highlighted the team's erratic performance, citing a seven-game winning streak followed by a demoralizing seven-game losing streak as a prime example of their ups and downs.

The seasoned veteran, who has experienced various playoff scenarios throughout his career, found last season's situation novel and vexing. He elaborated:

"This was a new situation for us. We were chasing from early on, but we had put ourselves in a spot to get in."

Crosby emphasized that it wasn't a miraculous playoff berth they needed but rather two critical wins in their final games.

Crosby's frustration stemmed from the team's inability to capitalize on their chances, a stark contrast to their past successes. He emphasized:

"To go through all the ups and downs and to be in a position to get in (to the playoffs) and not being able to find a way, that's something we had done in the years past, and we didn't do it this time."

The 36-year-old further reiterated his desire to reach the playoffs and lift the Stanley Cup.

"So that was frustrating," added Crosby. "There's nothing better than playing in the playoffs. At this point, that's the most exciting thing. Playoff hockey is why you play, you just crave that atmosphere and environment and the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup."

Throughout the conversation, Crosby's passion for playoff hockey shone through. He spoke of the electrifying atmosphere and the burning desire to vie for the Stanley Cup. The disappointment of missing the playoffs only served as fuel for Crosby, who is resolute in leading the Penguins back to championship contention in the upcoming season.

Sidney Crosby sets the record straight on meeting Kyle Dubas

In the same podcast with Elliotte Friedman, Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby addressed the swirling rumors and speculations surrounding his meeting with former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, Kyle Dubas, during a visit to Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby firmly clarified that the encounter was far from a premeditated event, dispelling any notions that he had specifically flown in to meet with Dubas. Instead, Crosby described it as a fortuitous coincidence, explaining that he had just returned from vacation when he learned of Dubas's visit to the practice rink. He stressed the spontaneous nature of the meeting, highlighting that it was a chance encounter without any predetermined significance.