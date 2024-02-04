Sidney Crosby discloses special hockey stick collection including Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky's old sticks

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby revealed the depth of his impressive hockey stick collection, featuring iconic pieces such as Mario Lemieux's old Koho and Wayne Gretzky's classic Easton aluminum, the silver edition he famously used during his illustrious career.

In a pre-game interview before the NHL All-Star Game, Crosby discussed his growing interest in collecting sticks from fellow players.

"Yeah. Well, we'll see. We'll see how it goes out there. A lot of guys like to trade sticks here, so that's cool. I started doing it a little bit the last few years, collecting a little bit more. It's nice to have. Interesting to see what guys use, and I'd say I have probably like 50 to 75, I would think," shared Crosby when asked about his extensive collection.

The Penguins captain went on to highlight some notable additions, including sticks once wielded by two of the greatest players in hockey history.

"Got Mario's old Koho. Wayne Gretzky's old, Easton aluminum, the silver one that he used to use. Yeah, I've got some, some good ones," Crosby added.

As Sidney Crosby and his friend Nathan MacKinnon teamed up for the All-Star Game, the hockey world got a glimpse into the personal connection players share through the tradition of stick trading, turning a spotlight on the stories behind these cherished pieces of equipment.

Sidney Crosby anticipates potential return to Winter Olympics as NHL greenlights 2026 participation

Pittsburgh Penguins' star Sidney Crosby is set for a Winter Olympics return in 2026 in Italy, alongside Evgeni Malkin.

The NHL recently announced all players can compete. However, doubts still float around as both Crosby and Malkin have to grapple with age and contract timelines.

Crosby, who will be 38 by the time of the Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity but maintained a grounded approach.

"I’d love to be a part of it. But it’s something you have to earn, though. It’s not something that’s given to you. To represent your country, you have to earn it," remarked Crosby during a recent interview.

The 2026 Olympics would mark the first appearance of NHL players since Crosby led Team Canada to gold in 2014. Reflecting on that experience, Crosby emphasized the unique and unparalleled nature of international competition, stating,

"To see the best players go head-to-head representing their country, from my experience I don’t know if you get better hockey than that. It’s great to be a part of and great for fans and everyone involved, so it’s a special thing."

While the NHL's approval extends to the 2030 Winter Olympics, Sidney Crosby acknowledges the commitment involved, highlighting the positive reception among players. The anticipation builds as fans hope to witness the return of their beloved Penguins stars to the grand stage of international hockey.