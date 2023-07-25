Sidney Crosby, Kent Hughes laud Patrice Bergeron for 19-year career with Boston Bruins

Sidney Crosby and Kent Hughes were just like any other NHL fan today after Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL.

Fans, teammates, and opponents have all poured in their respect for the Boston Bruins captain. Among these were NHL royalty, Pens captain Sidney Crosby and Habs general manager Kent Hughes.

Crosby and Bergeron have been competitors in the league for the last 17 years. In that time, Crosby has lifted the Stanley Cup three times while Bergeron has won it once.

Pittsburgh Penguins Twitter posted Crosby's message to Bergeron, which read:

"Bergy, It’s been a pleasure to compete against you and a special honor to be your teammate over the years. Your achievements speak for themselves, but the person you are is what stands out the most. For anyone who has played with or against you, there isn’t a better example to follow. Congratulations on a remarkable career and enjoy the next chapter mon ami!"

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins



It’s been a pleasure to compete against you and a special honor to be your teammate over the years. Your achievements speak for themselves, but the person you are is what stands out the most. For anyone who has played with or against you, there isn’t a better example to… Bergy,It’s been a pleasure to compete against you and a special honor to be your teammate over the years. Your achievements speak for themselves, but the person you are is what stands out the most. For anyone who has played with or against you, there isn’t a better example to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/x3V1F3vb2V " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/x3V1F3vb2V" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/x3V1F3vb2V

In his farewell letter, Bergeron thanked his former agent and current Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. Bergie said:

"Navigating life as a professional athlete is not easy, and my two agents, Kent Hughes and Phil Lecavalier, helped me find my way. Your guidance through the ups and downs of my career helped eliminate distractions and uncertainty so that I could focus on being the best player that I could be.

"I have also had a great team of professionals in Boston and Quebec who have been instrumental in both my physical and mental health, allowing me to reach my maximum potential."

Hughes became the Habs' general in January 2022 but has known the former Bruins captain for almost 20 years. It's safe to say that Bergeron and Hughes' relationship goes beyond just a player-agent association.

Habs Twitter posted their general manager's message for Bergeron, congratulating him on his retirement. It reads:

"Patrice, congratulations on your retirement. You arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old boy speaking broken English and you leave the game today a man, husband, father and one of the greatest leaders the National hockey League has ever known. I am proud and thankful to have been a small part of your journey. You unknowingly taught me a lot along the way."

Canadiens Montréal @CanadiensMTL



Kent Hughes and the Canadiens congratulate Patrice Bergeron on an incredible career. Kent Hughes et les Canadiens souhaitent féliciter Patrice Bergeron pour sa longue carrière remplie de succès.Kent Hughes and the Canadiens congratulate Patrice Bergeron on an incredible career. pic.twitter.com/sW4ParBPbi

Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron are Olympic champions

The duo of Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron represented Team Canada and won gold in the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Team Canada's 2014 Winter Olympics roster was stacked with the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, P.K. Subban, Jonathan Toews, John Tavares, and more alongside Crosby and Bergeron.

Canada defeated Sweden in the gold medal game. Sweden had NHL stars like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Erik Karlsson, Henrik Lundqvist, and Gabriel Landeskog on their team.

With the victory in the gold medal final, Team Canada became the first men's team to successfully defend an Olympic title since the Soviet Union in 1988.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!