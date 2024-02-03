Sidney Crosby opens up about his participation in Team Canada's Winter Olympics squad

Sidney Crosby, the two-time Olympic gold medallist for Team Canada expressed his delight at the recent announcement that the NHL intends to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030. However, Crosby, at 36 years old, recognizes that securing a spot on Team Canada is not guaranteed, even for a player of his caliber. Crosby has been remembered throughout his storied career for scoring the game winning OT goal for Team canada at the Vancouver games in 2010.

"I’d love to," Crosby responded when asked about participating in the upcoming Olympics. "But it’s something you have to earn though. It’s not something that’s given to you. To represent your country, you have to earn it."

The seasoned forward, who clinched gold for Canada in both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, emphasized the importance of merit in earning a place on the prestigious team. Despite his age, Crosby remains focused on taking each year as it comes, evaluating his performance and the state of his game annually.

Could we finally see Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby together in the Olympics?

Heading into the All-Star Game this season, he was tied for 24th overall in NHL scoring, boasting 27 goals and 50 points in 46 games. The prospect of playing alongside the dynamic Connor McDavid adds an exciting aspect to Sidney Crosby's potential Olympic return.

"I try not to get caught up in it too much," Crosby remarked about the selection process. "But I think a lot of players are pretty vocal that they want to be a part of it."

The anticipation for Sidney Crosby and other players eager to represent their countries will be slightly appeased by the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament set to take place in 2025. This pre-Olympic event will feature teams from Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland, and will at least offer a taste of international competition before the return of the Olympics.

Reflecting on his previous Olympic experiences, Sidney Crosby emphasized the thrill of witnessing the best players from around the world compete at the highest level. The promise of seeing all of the young talent in the NHL paired with the old guard is something that has reinvigorated hockey fans the world over.

"To see the best players go head-to-head representing their country, from my experience I don’t know if you get better hockey than that. It’s great to be a part of and great for fans and everyone involved, so it’s a special thing," he said.