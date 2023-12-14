Sidney Crosby reacts to tying Pens legend Mark Recchi on NHL all-time points list -"I had no idea"

Sidney Crosby once again proved why age is merely a number for him. During the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, the 36-year-old moved one place up in the NHL history books.

Crosby notched up three points with two goals and one assist in the matchup. His first goal came during the first period at 13:48 to put the Pens on board 2-1.

After going down 3-1 in the first period, Crosby collected his second point in the game, assisting on Jake Guentzel's goal on the powerplay to make it 3-2 for the Pens.

At the 11:02 mark of the second period, Crosby scored his second goal on powerplay to tie the game 3-3. With three points in the matchup, Sidney Crosby has now accumulated 1,533 career points.

In the process, "Sid the Kid" passed hockey legend Paul Coffey (1,531 points) for 14th place on the NHL all-time point scorers list and is now tied for 13th with his former teammate and Pens legend Mark Recchi. Notably, Crosby also scored in the shootout.

When asked about his reaction to moving into a tie with Mark Recchi, Sidney Crosby said:

"I had no idea. So pretty cool, obviously. I watched Rex play here and then played with him after that," Crosby said. It has some great memories with them, how great he was over the course of his career and some big years that he had here, so that's pretty cool."

Mark Recchi, in his 22-year-long career, spent a decade playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. During that stint, he appeared in 602 games, scoring 627 points through 232 goals and 395 assists.

He won three Stanley Cups in his career as a player, one of which was with the Penguins in 1991.

How has Sidney Crosby fared at the Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

Sidney Crosby is in his 19th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 36-year-old is the second-leading scorer for the team this season with 31 points accumulated through 17 goals and 14 assists in 28 games and has clocked 19:41 minutes of ice time.

Notably, despite being 36 years old, Crosby is on pace for 50 goals and 94 points this season. Should he accomplish the 50-goal mark, it will be the only second time for Sidney Crosby to do so in his illustrious NHL career.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are seventh in the Metro Division with 29 points after 28 games and 19th in the overall league standings. They will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.