Sidney Crosby remembers Adam Johnson while highlighting one key factor that stood out about ex-Penguins teammate

Sidney Crosby, a prominent figure in the world of ice hockey, recently shared his memories of playing alongside Adam Johnson, an ex-teammate and fellow Pittsburgh Penguins player. Crosby reminisced about the excitement of witnessing Johnson's first goal, a remarkable moment that took place in Johnson's home state Minnesota, a significant event in the young player's career:

"A few. I think his first goal, definitely. To see him score in his home state was pretty cool."

However, it wasn't just his scoring prowess that stood out to Crosby. He vividly recalled the astonishing speed at which Johnson skated:

"And just the way he skated. There's some guys that, when you get out there with them, they can just flat out fly. He was one of them. He could motor out there. I remember skating with him for the first time, and that was the first thing that stood out."

Crosby also reflected on the loss of Adam Johnson, emphasizing that the entire hockey community has been deeply affected by the tragic incident:

"It's something that we've all been thinking about. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Just a great guy, a great teammate, had an awesome attitude while he was here. Just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL."

More on Adam Johnson's tragic incident that left the entire hockey community in deep sorrow

The devastating incident that led to former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson's death occurred during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. In the second period, Johnson was tragically struck with skates in the neck by the Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave. The incident appeared to stem from a loss of balance on the ice.

Spectators in the arena were left in shock as they witnessed Johnson bleeding through his jersey, but he showcased immense bravery by initially moving away from the scene. Tragically, Johnson later collapsed, leading to a halt in the game during the 35th minute to provide him with urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Johnson's life could not be saved.

The profoundly unfortunate incident was deemed accidental by the hockey community, and they rallied in support of Matt Petgrave, emphasizing that the contact was unintentional. However, the latest reports indicate that a police investigation is currently underway to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

